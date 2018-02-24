Box Office: ‘Black Panther’ to Snag More Than $100 Million in Second Weekend

Disney-Marvel’s “Black Panther” is set to score about $102 million from 4,020 North American locations in its second weekend, for the fourth-highest second weekend gross in history.

The Ryan Coogler-directed film will come in behind the second frames of only “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” with $149 million, “Jurassic World” with $106.6 million, and “The Avengers” with $103 million.

The second frame total will mark a 49% decline from the previous weekend, a smaller decline than most other Marvel titles, which Disney noted Friday slow by an average of roughly 53% from their first to second weekends. “The Avengers” declined by 45% into its second weekend.

“Black Panther” has earned the highest day total for a Marvel film each day for the past week, including $14.2 million on Thursday. It’s earned over $520 million globally in its first seven days and $320 million domestically. With the addition of this weekend’s number, “Black Panther” will have earned more domestically in its first two weekends than the entire run of any Marvel title from the last year, including “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2,” which earned $389 million.

In second place is Warner Bros.-New Line’s R-rated “Game Night,” starring Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams, with $15 million from 3,488 locations. The forecast is slightly above early predictions, which had put the film in the $12-14 million range.

The film is directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, and follows Bateman and McAdams as couple whose regular game night suddenly turns into a murder mystery. Critics have given “Game Night” strong support, helping draw an 82% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The third weekend of Sony’s “Peter Rabbit” is set to take third, with about $11 million from 3,707 sites. The film utilizes the voice talents of James Corden in the titular role, along with Elizabeth Debicki, Daisy Ridley, and Margot Robbie as his sisters. This weekend’s take will bring its domestic gross to $70 million.

The opening of Natalie Portman’s sci-fi thriller “Annihilation” from Paramount should nab the fourth spot, bringing in $10 million from 2,012 locations. Also starring Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, and Jennifer Jason Leigh, and directed by Alex Garland, the film focuses on a group of women who venture into “the Shimmer,” a quarantine zone surrounding a meteor crash-site. Critics have lauded the film, which has a 88% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Fifty Shades Freed” will reel in around $6 million in its third frame, landing the fifth place spot. Universal’s erotic romance starring Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson has earned $300 million worldwide, with this weekend’s take yielding around $90 million domestically.

Orion’s YA romance “Every Day” will take in about $3 million in its opening weekend from 1,667 domestic sites. Directed by Michael Sucsy, “Every Day” is the first release from MGM’s relaunched Orion Pictures, and follows a high school girl’s love for a body-hopping spirit.