‘Black Panther’ Fandango Pre-Sales Outpacing All Superhero Movies

Disney-Marvel’s “Black Panther” is outpacing all superhero movies in advance ticket sales for Fandango’s online tickets service, eclipsing 2016’s “Batman v Superman.”

Fandango reported Wednesday that “Black Panther” had topped daily ticket sales in the wake of its world premiere and first screenings on Monday night — even though it doesn’t open in theaters until Feb. 16.

According to a Fandango survey of more than 1,000 “Black Panther” moviegoers: 97% are looking forward to a different kind of superhero movie; 95% look forward to the film’s positive messages; 93% said they couldn’t wait to see Chadwick Boseman in his own “Black Panther” movie after seeing him in “Captain America: Civil War;” 86% are excited to see the film’s all-female guards/warriors, the Dora Milaje; and 85% are intrigued by the film’s exotic setting in the mythical African kingdom of Wakanda.

“The buzz on ‘Black Panther’ is electric,” Fandango managing editor Erik Davis said. “Early screening audiences say it is one of Marvel’s best movies ever, and the positive word-of-mouth is helping drive the movie’s spectacular advance ticket sales.”

The tentpole is heading for a North American opening in the $100 million to $120 million range for the four-day Presidents Day weekend, early tracking showed on Jan. 25.

That would be a similar range to the two most recent Marvel entries — “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” which launched to $117 million in its opening weekend in July, and “Thor: Ragnarok,” which debuted with $122 million on the second weekend of November. Tracking showed total awareness of “Black Panther” at 83%, unaided awareness at 35%, and definite interest at 56%.

Boseman stars as T’Challa, who takes over as the king of Wakanda after his father T’Chaka is killed, as shown in “Captain America: Civil War.” The film also stars Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Michael B. Jordan. Ryan Coogler directed the movie from a script he co-wrote with Joe Robert Cole.