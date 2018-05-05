Box Office: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Is Fastest Film to Earn $1 Billion Worldwide

“Avengers: Infinity War” is set to overtake $1 billion worldwide this weekend, setting the record for the fastest film to reach that milestone.

The Disney-Marvel film will take in around $122 million this weekend from 4,474 North American locations, which, combined with its international total, will push it past the $1 billion mark. “Infinity War” is Marvel’s sixth film to reach that number, including the second most recent installment in the MCU, “Black Panther.”

“Avengers: Infinity War’s” second weekend is coming in somewhat above earlier tracking forecasts, which had pegged it in the $115-million range. The superhero tentpole opened to $257.6 million last weekend, attaining the highest-grossing opening weekend of all time. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” had previously held the all-time domestic opening weekend with $247.9 million.

This weekend’s take will hand “Avengers: Infinity War” the second-highest second frame of all time, just behind “The Force Awakens” with $149.2 million.

Starring Chris Evans, Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey, Jr., Chadwick Boseman, Elizabeth Olsen, Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt and numerous others from the Marvel universe, “Avengers: Infinity War” unites the MCU heroes as they struggle to defeat Thanos, a cosmic being bent on galactic destruction.

Related Chadwick Boseman Explains That 'SNL' Potato Salad Joke 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Fandango Presales Double 'Black Panther's' Haul

In second is MGM and Lionsgate-Pantelion’s remake of 1987’s “Overboard,” which stars Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez, with $14 million from 1,623 sites. The film earned $4.8 million from Friday previews, including $675,000 from Thursday screenings.

In a gender-swapped take on the original film, Derbez stars as Leonardo, a selfish, spoiled, rich playboy from Mexico’s richest family, with Faris as Kate, a working class single mom of three hired to clean Leonardo’s luxury yacht. After unjustly firing Kate and refusing to pay her, Leonardo falls overboard when partying too hard and wakes up on the Oregon coast with amnesia. Kate shows up at the hospital and, to get payback, convinces Leonardo he is her husband and puts him to work. The original film starred Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, with Hawn as the one who loses her memory.

Rob Greenberg directed from a screenplay he wrote with Bob Fisher and Leslie Dixon. The film has received an A- CinemaScore and is sitting at a 32% on Rotten Tomatoes with an Audience Score of 72%.

The fifth weekend of John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place” is set to take third with $7 million from 3,413 locations, down 152 from last weekend. The Paramount film has earned more than $150 million domestically in its first 29 days in theaters along with another $90 million from foreign markets.

“I Feel Pretty’s” third frame will land in fourth place with $5 million from 3,232 theaters, with Dwayne Johnson’s actioner “Rampage” in fifth, earning $4 million from 3,151 locations. The Amy Schumer-starrer from STXfilms has taken in $34 million from North American theaters in its first 15 days and “Rampage” has totaled $358 million worldwide in its first 22 days.

Focus Features’ launch of drama “Tully,” starring Charlize Theron as a put-upon mother of three who bonds with her new night nanny, is performing in line with estimates of a little under $4 million from 1,353 locations. Critical response has been enthusiastic, with a current 89% certified fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

RELATED VIDEO: