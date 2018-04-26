‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Launches Overseas With $39 Million

“Avengers: Infinity War” is already off to a heroic start, opening internationally with $39 million in 21 markets.

The Marvel adventure saw the strongest debut in Australia, where it earned $6.7 million. In Korea, “Infinity War” had the top opening day of all time with $6.5 million. It made $3.9 million in France, and another $3.9 million in Italy. Other top territories include Philippines ($2.7 million), Thailand ($1.8 million), Indonesia ($1.8 million), and “Taiwan ($1.8 million). The rollout continues this weekend in other key markets including Germany, U.K., and Brazil.

“Infinity War” bows in North American on Friday in over 4,470 theaters. It’s currently eyeing a launch of $225 million to $245 million, with a possibility of even crossing the $250 million mark. If numbers reach the end of that range, “Infinity War” could have one of the biggest domestic debuts of all time.

The film picks up two years after the events of “Captain America: Civil War” with the Avengers teaming up with the Guardians of the Galaxy to stop the evil Thanos from inter-galactic dominance. The heroic ensemble cast includes Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Chris Evans’ Captain America, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther, Chris Pratt’s Star Lord, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, and Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk.

Joe and Anthony Russo directed from a script by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. “Infinity War,” the sequel to 2012’s “The Avengers” and 2015’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” is the 19th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

