‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Dominates International Box Office Again With $162 Million

“Avengers: Infinity War” is staying muscular overseas.

In its second weekend, the Disney and Marvel movie topped international markets again with $162.6 million from 54 territories. Combined with its $112.5 million at the North American box office, its global weekend total lands at a heroic $275.1 million.

To date, “Infinity War” has made $450.8 million domestically, along with $713.3 million internationally. On Saturday, “Infinity War” became the fastest movie to ever cross $1 billion woeldwide in just 11 days of release. “Infinity War” now stands as the fifth-highest grossing superhero movie of all time.

This weekend, “Infinity War” opened in Russia with $17.6 million. The film saw $69.1 million in Korea, followed by $67.2 million in the United Kingdom. In Mexico, the film made $48.7 million, while in Brazil, it earned $44.3 million. Other top territories include India ($35.7 million), Australia ($34.5 million), France ($31.5 million), and Germany ($28.8 million). Its final international launch will be next weekend in China.

Universal and Blumhouse’s “Truth or Dare” made $5.7 million in 46 territories. Internationally, the horror-thriller has made $20.2 million for a global total of $58.4 million. Another Universal title, “Blockers” earned $1.7 million this weekend. The raunchy comedy from Kay Cannon has made $81.1 million worldwide, including $56.2 million in North America.

Dwayne Johnson’s “Rampage” took in $13.7 million in 63 markets this weekend, bringing the overseas total to $293.1 million. The global tally is now $377.9 million. Meanwhile, fellow Warner Bros.’ film “Ready Player One” grossed $6.3 million in 56 territories. Internationally, Steven Spielberg’s latest has made $433.6 million for a global total of $566.7 million.

STX opened “I Feel Pretty” in one international territory this weekend — the U.K. — where it made $1.7 million. Voltage Pictures is handling distribution for the rest of its overseas rollout. Domestically, the comedy starring Amy Schumer has made $37.8 million in three weeks.

