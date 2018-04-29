‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Assembles Record-Breaking $630 Million Global Debut

“Avengers: Infinity War” has made box office history with the biggest global opening weekend of all time.

Marvel’s latest adventure launched with $250 million from 4,474 locations in North America and $380 million in 52 markets internationally for a grand total of $630 million. With the staggering worldwide debut, Marvel’s 19 titles have earned $15 billion to date.

The international opening of $380 million, which doesn’t include China, represents the second-highest international opening ever. “Fate of the Furious” holds the top spot for its $443 million debut, including $185 million in China.

“Infinity War” opened at No. 1 in all territories. It saw the biggest debut in the United Kingdom, where it earned $42.2 million. The next biggest market was Korea with $39.2 million, followed by Mexico with $25.2 million and Australia with $23 million. Other key markets include Brazil ($18.8 million), India ($18.6 million), France ($17.7 million), and Germany ($14.7 million).

Another action adventure, “Rampage,” took in $16.2 million in 61 territories. The Warner Bros. title has been a force overseas, making $256.7 million internationally. Combined with its $7.1 million in North America this weekend, the Dwayne Johnson-starrer has earned $334.6 million. It opens in France this week, followed by Germany and Japan.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros.’ “Ready Player One” made $8.6 million in 63 markets. The international tally now stands at $414.5 million, bringing its global total to $545.1 million.