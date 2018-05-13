‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Becomes Fifth-Highest Grossing Film Globally

In just three weeks, “Avengers: Infinity War” has become the fifth-biggest film worldwide.

With its $1.606 billion cume, Disney and Marvel’s latest mashup passed “The Avengers” ($1.519 billion) to become the fifth-highest grossing global film of all time. Rounding out the top five is “Avatar” ($2.788 billion), “Titanic” ($2.187 billion), “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ($2.068 billion), and “Jurassic World” ($1.671 billion.

The superhero adventure also topped 2012’s “Avengers” as the highest-grossing superhero film globally. “Black Panther” still holds the domestic superhero title with $696 million. “Infinity War’s” North American tally currently sits at an impressive $547 million in just three weeks.

In is third weekend, “Infinity War” earned $61.8 million at the U.S. box office. It made $281.3 million this weekend from 55 international markets, including a massive $200 million launch in China. To date, “Infinity War” has made $84.6 million in Korea, $82.1 million in the United Kingdom, $55.6 million in Brazil, and $54.8 million in Mexico. With China’s debut this weekend, “Infinity War” is officially open in all markets.

MGM and Lionsgate-Pantelion’s “Overboard” landed in Mexico with $10.5 million. The remake of Goldie Hawn-Kurt Russell’s classic romcom — now starring Eugenio Derbez and Anna Faris — was the second-highest opening in Mexico, following “Avengers: Infinity War.” It saw a solid holdover in North America, making $10 million in its second weekend, for a domestic tally of 29.6 million.

Melissa McCarthy’s “Life of the Party” bowed with $2.9 million in eight territories overseas. The Warner Bros. and New Line comedy also opened domestically with $18.5 million for a combined weekend of $21.4 million. It had the biggest opening in Australia, where it earned $1.5 million on 297 screens. In the United Kingdom, “Life of the Party” made $858,000 from 452 theaters.

Another Warner Bros. title, Dwayne Johnson’s “Rampage,” earned $6.4 million this weekend in 64 territories. Its overseas cume is now $307.4 million, while its global tally currently sits at $397.2 million.

The final weekend opener, Universal’s “Breaking In,” bowed with $1 million in five markets, including the U.K. and Ireland. The Gabrielle Union-led thriller launched in North America with $16.5 million.

