‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Officially Lands Biggest Box Office Opening of All Time

“Avengers: Infinity War” officially smashed records for biggest box office opening ever.

Though final domestic numbers won’t be confirmed until mid-Monday, its domestic total exceeded expectations for a North American launch of $258.2 million. Internationally, it secured $382.7 million for a global tally of $640.9 million. Initial projections on Sunday showed $250 million in North America, along with $380 million internationally.

Those numbers easily secured Marvel’s latest title the biggest domestic and global debuts of all time. The previous domestic record-holder was “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which bowed with $248 million in 2015. “Infinity War” also topped “The Fate of the Furious'” global opening record of $542 million. The international opening of $382.7 million, which doesn’t include China, represents the second-highest international debut ever. “Fate of the Furious” still holds the top spot with $443 million, including $185 million in China.

The superhero tentpole, which cost between $300 million and $400 million, boosted Marvel’s worldwide total to over $15 billion between its 19 films. Prior to “Infinity War,” the original “Avengers” had the highest opening to date for a Marvel film, debuting with $207.4 million. Its sequel, “Age of Ultron,” launched with $191 million. The first movie earned $623 million in North America, while the second made $459 million.

Joe and Anthony Russo directed from a script by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. “Infinity War” picks up two years after the events of “Captain America: Civil War” with the Avengers teaming up with the Guardians of the Galaxy to stop the evil Thanos (Josh Brolin).

The heroic ensemble cast includes Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Chris Evans’ Captain America, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther, Chris Pratt’s Star Lord, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, and Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk.