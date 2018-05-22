‘A Quiet Place’ Tops $300 Million at Worldwide Box Office

Paramount’s horror hit “A Quiet Place” has topped the $300 million mark at the worldwide box office.

“A Quiet Place,” starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, had been forecasted to debut domestically with as much as $30 million when it opened on April 6. The film, which premiered at South by Southwest to rave reviews, instead stunned the industry by opening with $50 million.

Krasinski directed the story of an isolated family of four who must live in silence while hiding from creatures that hunt by sound. Paramount said that the film would cross the $300 milestone on Tuesday, having grossed $176.5 million domestically after in less than seven weeks, along with another $122.4 million from international markets.

“A Quiet Place” now ranks sixth on the all-time list of horror-thrillers, led by “It” with $327 million and followed by “The Sixth Sense,” “Jaws,” “The Exorcist,” and “Signs.” Paramount Pictures chairman-CEO Jim Gianopulos said at CinemaCon that “A Quiet Place” sequel was in the works.

Gianopulos did not provide any further details, including if Krasinski will be returning. The movie marks the first major success for Gianopulos since he took the job at Paramount last year. He was previously head of 20th Century Fox’s movie studio.

“A Quiet Place” generated its best foreign gross in China with $19 million. It will open in France on June 20 and in Japan in September.