‘A Quiet Place’ Tops $300 Million at Worldwide Box Office

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
A Quiet Place
CREDIT: Courtesy of Paramount/Jonny Cournoyer

Paramount’s horror hit “A Quiet Place” has topped the $300 million mark at the worldwide box office.

A Quiet Place,” starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, had been forecasted to debut domestically with as much as $30 million when it opened on April 6. The film, which premiered at South by Southwest to rave reviews, instead stunned the industry by opening with $50 million.

Krasinski directed the story of an isolated family of four who must live in silence while hiding from creatures that hunt by sound. Paramount said that the film would cross the $300 milestone on Tuesday, having grossed $176.5 million domestically after in less than seven weeks, along with another $122.4 million from international markets.

“A Quiet Place” now ranks sixth on the all-time list of horror-thrillers, led by “It” with $327 million and followed by “The Sixth Sense,” “Jaws,” “The Exorcist,” and “Signs.” Paramount Pictures chairman-CEO Jim Gianopulos said at CinemaCon that “A Quiet Place” sequel was in the works.

Gianopulos did not provide any further details, including if Krasinski will be returning. The movie marks the first major success for Gianopulos since he took the job at Paramount last year. He was previously head of 20th Century Fox’s movie studio.

“A Quiet Place” generated its best foreign gross in China with $19 million. It will open in France on June 20 and in Japan in September.

More Film

  • A Quiet Place

    'A Quiet Place' Tops $300 Million at Worldwide Box Office

    Paramount’s horror hit “A Quiet Place” has topped the $300 million mark at the worldwide box office. “A Quiet Place,” starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, had been forecasted to debut domestically with as much as $30 million when it opened on April 6. The film, which premiered at South by Southwest to rave reviews, […]

  • Michael Bay Ryan Reynolds

    Ryan Reynolds, Michael Bay Team for Netflix's 'Six Underground'

    Paramount’s horror hit “A Quiet Place” has topped the $300 million mark at the worldwide box office. “A Quiet Place,” starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, had been forecasted to debut domestically with as much as $30 million when it opened on April 6. The film, which premiered at South by Southwest to rave reviews, […]

  • Ron Howard

    Warner Bros. Teams With Ron Howard's Imagine, Animal Logic on Family Films

    Paramount’s horror hit “A Quiet Place” has topped the $300 million mark at the worldwide box office. “A Quiet Place,” starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, had been forecasted to debut domestically with as much as $30 million when it opened on April 6. The film, which premiered at South by Southwest to rave reviews, […]

  • 'Papillon' Trailer: Charlie Hunnam, Rami Malek

    Charlie Hunnam, Rami Malek Plan Jailbreak in First 'Papillon' Trailer

    Paramount’s horror hit “A Quiet Place” has topped the $300 million mark at the worldwide box office. “A Quiet Place,” starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, had been forecasted to debut domestically with as much as $30 million when it opened on April 6. The film, which premiered at South by Southwest to rave reviews, […]

  • Steven Spielberg's Amblin Signs First-Look Deal

    Steven Spielberg's Amblin Signs First-Look Deal With Jennifer Todd

    Paramount’s horror hit “A Quiet Place” has topped the $300 million mark at the worldwide box office. “A Quiet Place,” starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, had been forecasted to debut domestically with as much as $30 million when it opened on April 6. The film, which premiered at South by Southwest to rave reviews, […]

  • Fan Bingbing, Marion Cotillard, Jessica Chastain,

    Cannes 2018: Big Movies Soar, as Independent Movie Market Contracts

    Paramount’s horror hit “A Quiet Place” has topped the $300 million mark at the worldwide box office. “A Quiet Place,” starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, had been forecasted to debut domestically with as much as $30 million when it opened on April 6. The film, which premiered at South by Southwest to rave reviews, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad