‘A Quiet Place’ Wins Box Office With $45 Million

John Krasinski’s thriller “A Quiet Place” is set to make a loud debut at the box office this weekend with $45 million from 3,508 North American theaters.

The film, which premiered at SXSW to favorable reviews, stars Krasinski and Emily Blunt as parents trying to keep their children safe in a world where alien creatures can hunt you if you make a sound.

“A Quiet Place,” from Paramount, is crushing early forecasts, which had placed it in the $30 million range. It earned around $19 million on Friday, with an impressive $4.3 million from Thursday previews, and is sitting at a 97% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The thriller marks the first Paramount title to outperform expectations since Jim Gianopulos took over the studio a year ago and should be highly profitable, given the $17 million price tag. Andrew Form and Brad Fuller produced via Platinum Dunes.

In second place is the sophomore frame of Warner Bros.’ “Ready Player One” with $23 million from 4,234 sites. The Steven Spielberg film has earned $78 million in its first nine days and another $169 million from international markets, for a global tally of $248 million. Tye Sheridan stars as a young man living in 2045 Ohio, where the virtual reality game Oasis has allowed him to take on a second life. The film has seen a particularly strong showing in China, having recently crossed $143 million in the country to earn the most in China of any Warner Bros. film.

Another weekend opener, “Blockers,” will take the third place slot with $20 million from 3,379 locations. Like “A Quiet Place,” “Blockers” impressed at its SXSW premiere. It stars John Cena, Leslie Mann, and Ike Barinholtz as three parents trying to prevent their teenage daughters from completing a virginity pact on prom night. The Universal film brought in $7 million on Friday, and is averaging 83% on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Blockers” marks the directorial debut of Kay Cannon, who wrote the “Pitch Perfect” trilogy, and carries a $21 million price tag. The film is produced by Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen, James Weaver, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Chris Fenton.

The eighth weekend of Disney’s powerhouse “Black Panther” will land in fourth, with $9 million from 2,747 sites, down 241 theaters from last weekend. With the addition, “Black Panther” will unseat “Titanic” as the third-highest domestic grosser of all time with $668 million to “Titanic’s” $659 million. With that, the film will likely have found its final resting place on the all-time domestic chart, with the next-highest film, “Avatar,” nearly $100 million ahead. “Black Panther” has had a stellar run, breaking numerous records for both Marvel and the box office in general, and has amassed $1.29 billion globally.

“Tyler Perry’s Acrimony” will take fifth with $7 million from 2,006 sites. The thriller follows Taraji P. Henson as a woman out for revenge and has reeled in $26 million in its first eight days. The film has earned an A- CinemaScore from moviegoers.

“Chappaquiddick,” starring Jason Clarke as Ted Kennedy, is set to take in around $5 million in its opening weekend from 1,560 theaters. Directed by John Curran, the Entertainment Studios film tells the story behind the infamous car accident that killed Mary Jo Kopechne, played by Kate Mara. The film has a 79% Rotten Tomatoes rating, with a B CinemaScore.

