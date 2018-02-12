WGA Awards: James Ivory Wins Adapted Screenplay Award for ‘Call Me by Your Name’

James Ivory’s script for coming-of-age drama “Call Me by Your Name” has won the Writers Guild of America award for best adapted screenplay. The award was announced Sunday at the 70th Annual WGA Awards in Beverly Hills and New York. Ivory’s screenplay won over Aaron Sorkin’s “Molly’s Game,” Scott Neustadter and Michael Weber’s “The Disaster Artist,” Dee Rees and Virgil Williams’ “Mudbound,” and Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green for “Logan.” The script is based on Andre Aciman’s 2007 novel of a romantic relationship between a 17-year-old American boy and a visiting 24-year-old American scholar in 1983 Italy. Ivory’s screenplay has been widely praised for its empathy in portraying the nuances of a story of first love. “I’m astonished by all this! I just wanted to go and make a film in Italy again,” said a delighted Ivory said in his acceptance. Ivory, 89, is a first-time WGA nominee. He received a trio of Oscar nominations for directing “The Remains of the Day,” “Howards End” and “Room with a View.” All five scripts in the adapted category also received Oscar nominations. Hulu’s dystopian “The Handmaid’s Tale” has won the top drama series award from the Writers Guild of America to go along with its Emmy and Golden Globe Awards.

HBO’s “Big Little Lies” took the award for best longform adapted script. Gordon Smith won the Writers Guild of America award for best episode of a drama series for the “Chicanery” segment of AMC’s “Better Call Saul.” Tracy Poust and Jon Kinnally won the award for top comedy series award for the “Rosario’s Quinceanera” segment of NBC’s “Will & Grace.”

Brett Morgen won the documentary trophy for “Jane.” “Writing ‘Jane’ was exhilarating because it allowed me to live inside the magical world of Jane Goodall for three amazing years,” he said.

Kate Purdy took the TV Animation award for the “Time’s Arrow” episode of Netflix’s “BoJack Horseman.”

“I haven’t received a trophy since 4th grade soccer,” she said. “That’s when I physically and emotionally peaked.”

The Writers Guild of America awards were held Sunday with simultaneous events in New York at the Edison and in Beverly Hills at the Beverly Hilton.

Emily Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani’s “The Big Sick,” Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird,” Steven Rogers’ “I, Tonya,” and Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor’s “The Shape of Water” are up for best original screenplay.

Many of the nominees received their first WGA nod. Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” screenplay won the best screenplay trophy at the Gotham Awards.

Sorkin’s nomination for “Molly’s Game,” his feature directorial debut, is his fifth for a movie script. He won the award and the Oscar in the adapted category for 2010’s “The Social Network.”