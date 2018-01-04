Writers Guild Awards: ‘Get Out,’ ‘Call Me by Your Name,’ ‘Lady Bird’ Nab Nominations

Jordan Peele’s script for “Get Out” has landed a Writers Guild of America nomination for top original screenplay, along with Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird,” Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor’s “The Shape of Water,” Emily Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani’s “The Big Sick,” and Steven Rogers for “I, Tonya.”

James Ivory’s “Call Me by Your Name,” Aaron Sorkin’s “Molly’s Game,” Scott Neustadter and Michael Weber’s “The Disaster Artist,” Dee Rees and Virgil Williams’ “Mudbound,” and Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green for “Logan” were nominated for top adapted screenplay.

The WGA will announce the winners of its 70th annual awards on Feb. 11 in simultaneous ceremonies at the Edison Ballroom in New York City and the Beverly Hills Hilton in Beverly Hills. “Late Night With Seth Meyers” writer Amber Ruffin will host the New York show while Patton Oswalt will host the West Coast event.

Many of the nominees received their first WGA nod. Peele’s “Get Out” screenplay won the best screenplay trophy at the Gotham Awards.

Sorkin’s nomination for “Molly’s Game,” his feature directorial debut, is his fifth for a movie script. He won the award and the Oscar in the adapted category for 2010’s “The Social Network.”

Neustadter and Weber’s nomination for “The Disaster Artist” was their second from the WGA following 2009’s “(500) Days of Summer.” The National Board of Review has awarded it Best Adapted Screenplay.

Ivory, 89, is a first-time WGA nominee. He received a trio of Oscar nominations for directing “The Remains of the Day,” “Howards End” and “Room with a View.”

“Lady Bird,” “Molly’s Game” and “The Shape of Water” are up for Best Screenplay at Sunday’s Golden Globes against “The Post” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Notable contending scripts that were overlooked included Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk,” Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phanton Thread” and Liz Hannah and Josh Singer’s “The Post” in the original category and David Scarpa’s “All the Money in the World” and Jack Thorne, Steve Conrad and Stephen Chbosky’s “Wonder” in the adapted category.

The WGA’s nominated screenplays were selected by its 12,000 eligible members from 47 contenders in the adapted category and 59 in the original category. The scripts for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “The Darkest Hour,” “Coco” and “Victoria & Abdul” were among those not eligible.

Unlike other guilds, the WGA excludes screenplays not produced under its jurisdiction or that of another guild as awards candidates, because it has the ultimate authority over determining which writers receive screenplay credit — if the script is produced under WGA jurisdiction.

“Moonlight” won the WGA award for best original screenplay and “Arrival” won for best adapted screenplay last year. “Moonlight” went on to win the Oscar in adapted category while “Manchester by the Sea” — which was ineligible for a WGA award — won the Oscar in the original category.

Four documentary scripts received WGA nominations: Theodore Braun’s “Betting on Zero”; Brett Morgen’s “Jane”; Alex Gibney’s “No Stone Unturned”; and Barak Goodman’s “Oklahoma City.” Only scripts written under a WGA contract were eligible. “Jane,” which focuses on anthropologist Jane Goodall, is one of the 15 titles shortlisted for the Academy Awards in the Best Documentary category.

The WGA unveiled nominations for TV, new media, news, radio/audio and promotion writing categories last month.

See the nominations below.

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The Big Sick, Written by Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani; Amazon Studios

Get Out, Written by Jordan Peele; Universal Pictures

I, Tonya, Written by Steven Rogers; Neon

Lady Bird, Written by Greta Gerwig; A24

The Shape of Water, Screenplay by Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor; Story by Guillermo del Toro; Fox Searchlight

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Call Me by Your Name, Screenplay by James Ivory; Based on the Novel by André Aciman; Sony Pictures Classics

The Disaster Artist, Screenplay by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber; Based on the Book The Disaster Artist: My Life Inside the Room, the Greatest Bad Movie Ever Made by Greg Sestero and Tom Bissell; A24

Logan, Screenplay by Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green; Story by James Mangold; Based on Characters from the X-Men Comic Books and Theatrical Motion Pictures; Twentieth Century Fox Film

Molly’s Game, Screenplay by Aaron Sorkin; Based on the Book by Molly Bloom; STX Entertainment

Mudbound, Screenplay by Virgil Williams and Dee Rees; Based on the Novel by Hillary Jordan; Netflix

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

Betting on Zero, Written by Theodore Braun; Gunpowder & Sky

Jane, Written by Brett Morgen; National Geographic

No Stone Unturned, Written by Alex Gibney; Abramorama

Oklahoma City, Written by Barak Goodman; American Experience Films