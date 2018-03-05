Weinstein Accusers Ashley Judd, Salma Hayek Present Time’s Up Special at Oscars

Three of Harvey Weinstein’s most prominent accusers — Ashley Judd, Salma Hayek, and Annabella Sciorra — took the Oscars stage on Sunday for a Time’s Up segment about breaking barriers and changing the culture in Hollywood.

“It’s nice to see you all again, it’s been awhile,” Sciorra said as the three took the stage to large applause. “It’s an honor to be here tonight. This year many spoke their truth and the journey ahead is long, but slowly, a new path has emerged. “

“The changes we are witnessing are being driven by the powerful sound of new voices, different voices, of our voices, who are joining together in a mighty chorus that is finally saying Time’s Up,” Judd said in her speech. “We work together to make sure that the next 90 years empower these limitless possibilities of equality, diversity, inclusion, intersectionality. That’s what this year has promised us.”

Hayek continued, “As you can see, this is emotional and we’re a little bit shaky, we ask you to join us as we take a look at some of these trailblazers,” before showing a mashup of several of this year’s films, including “Mudbound,” “Lady Bird,” and “Get Out,” with stars speaking on the impact of the last six months.

Related Oscars: Ashley Judd Wears Custom Diamond Ring to Support Time's Up Watch John Mulaney and Nick Kroll Drag Kevin Spacey, Harvey Weinstein and the Rest of Hollywood

Mira Sorvino, another Weinstein victim who walked the Oscar carpet with Judd, opened a video clip, saying, “This entire fall, the #MeToo, the Time’s Up movements, everyone is getting a voice to express something that’s been happening forever, not only in Hollywood but in every walk of life.”

Dee Rees, Ava DuVernay, Hayek, Sarah Silverman, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Jenkins, Lee Daniels, and Greta Gerwig added their thoughts on the movement and the importance of diversity in Hollywood for women and people of color going forward.

“All the movies I love were directed by men, that sort of seemed like a prerequisite,” Gerwig admitted, while Nanjiani said after the success of “The Big Sick,” “Now straight white dudes can watch movies starring me and you relate to me! It’s not that hard! You try doing that. I’ve been doing it my whole life.”

“Get ready for some more ‘Get Outs,’ ‘Black Panthers;’ we’re here and we’re not going anywhere,” Daniels added.