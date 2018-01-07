How to Watch the Golden Globes Online

The 75th annual Golden Globes are taking place in Los Angeles on Sunday, with the biggest stars from film and television converging at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The show will air live on NBC starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, but those without a TV can still tune in to one of award seasons biggest nights.

For the first time, NBC will stream the ceremony on nbc.com/live and via the NBC App to pay TV subscribers. The show will also be available on Century Link Stream, DirecTV Now, Fubo TV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation Vue, and YouTube TV in markets where the local NBC station is carried.

The red carpet will also be live-streamed for the first time on the Golden Globes’ Facebook page starting at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m ET. The two-hour event, produced by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and Dick Clark Productions, will be hosted by AJ Gibson, Jeannie Mai, Scott Mantz, and Laura Marano.

The stream will include 360-degree video, along with backstage content posted on Facebook. HFPA will also share footage on the Golden Globes’ Instagram account and Instagram story. Last year, Twitter teamed up with the Golden Globes to live-stream the ceremony, though it will not be involved this year.

Seth Meyers is hosting the show and said he feels a “responsibility to address more Hollywood-centric issues than Washington-centric issues this year.”

Check out the full list of Golden Globe nominees here.