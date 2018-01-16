‘Wonder Woman,’ ‘Lost City of Z,’ ‘Big Little Lies’ Among USC Scripter Finalists

Finalists have been unveiled for the 30th annual USC Scripter Awards, celebrating adaptations of the written word.

Due to a three-way tie, there were seven nominees on the film side this year.

Chaired by USC professor and past president of the Writers Guild of America, West, Howard Rodman, the 2018 Scripter selection committee* selected the finalists from a field of 91 film and 28 television adaptations.

Nominees for film are:

Author André Aciman and screenwriter James Ivory for “Call Me by Your Name”

Screenwriters Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber for “The Disaster Artist,” and authors Greg Sestero and Tom Bissell for their nonfiction book “The Disaster Artist: My Life Inside ‘The Room,’ the Greatest Bad Movie Ever Made”

Screenwriters Scott Frank, Michael Green, and James Mangold, and authors Roy Thomas, Len Wein, and John Romita, Sr., for “Logan”

Screenwriter James Gray and author David Grann for “The Lost City of Z”

Screenwriter Aaron Sorkin and author Molly Bloom for “Molly’s Game”

Screenwriters Virgil Williams and Dee Rees, and author Hillary Jordan for “Mudbound”

Screenwriter Allan Heinberg and author William Moulton Marston for “Wonder Woman”

Nominees for television are:

Screenwriter Sarah Polley and author Margaret Atwood for “Alias Grace”

David E. Kelley, for the episode “You Get What You Need” from “Big Little Lies,” and author Liane Moriarty

Noah Pink and Ken Biller for the episode “Einstein: Chapter One” from “Genius,” and author Walter Isaacson for his book “Einstein: His Life and Word”

Bruce Miller for the episode “Offred” from “The Handmaid’s Tale” and author Margaret Atwood

Peter Landesman, George C. Wolfe, and Alexander Woo for the television film “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,” and author Rebecca Skloot

Joe Penhall and Jennifer Haley for “Episode 10” of “Mindhunter” and authors John Douglas and Mark Olshaker for their nonfiction book “Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit”

Winners will be revealed at the 30th annual USC Scripter Awards on Saturday, Feb. 10.

*Full disclosure: I am a member of the USC Scripter selection committee.