Jeffrey Wright, Alia Shawkat, ‘Diane’ Win Awards at Tribeca Film Festival

“Diane,” writer-director Kent Jones’ drama starring Mary Kay Place, and actors Jeffrey Wright and Alia Shawkat were among the winners of the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival’s slate of juried awards.

“Diane,” the first narrative feature from New York Film Festival director Jones, centers on a 70-something woman (Place) and the relationships and memories she’d rather not confront, and won awards for narrative feature, cinematography and for screenplay (U.S. narrative). Wright (“Westworld”) scored a trophy for “O.G.,” in which he plays a maximum-security prison inmate, and Shawkat (“Arrested Development”) earned her award for her turn in “Duck Butter,” about a romantic experiment between two women.

Also on the list of Tribeca award recipients were international narrative feature winner “Smuggling Hendrix,” Marios’ Piperides movie about a washed-up musician trying to rescue his dog, and “Island of the Hungry Ghosts,” Gabrielle Brady’s winning documentary feature about a detention center on Christmas Island.

The 2018 Tribeca Film Festival runs through April 29. The full list of awards, announced at a ceremony April 26, follows.

U.S. NARRATIVE COMPETITION CATEGORIES:

Founders Award for Best Narrative Feature – Diane, written and directed by Kent Jones

Best Actress in a U.S. Narrative Feature Film – Alia Shawkat in Duck Butter

Best Actor in a U.S. Narrative Feature Film – Jeffrey Wright in O.G.

Best Cinematography in a U.S. Narrative Feature Film – Cinematography by Wyatt Garfield for Diane

Best Screenplay in a U.S. Narrative Feature Film –Diane written by Kent Jones.

INTERNATIONAL NARRATIVE COMPETITION CATEGORIES :

Best International Narrative Feature – Smuggling Hendrix (Cyprus, Germany, Greece) written and directed by Marios Piperides

Best Actress in an International Narrative Feature Film– Joy Rieger in Virgins (France, Israel, Belgium)

Best Actor in an International Narrative Feature Film –Rasmus Bruun in The Saint Bernard Syndicate (Denmark)

Best Cinematography in an International Narrative Feature Film – Cinematography by Albert Salas for Obey (UK)

Best Screenplay in an International Narrative Feature Film – The Saint Bernard Syndicate written by Lærke Sanderhoff (Denmark)

DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION CATEGORIES :

Best Documentary Feature – Island of the Hungry Ghosts, directed by Gabrielle Brady (Germany, UK, Australia)

Best Cinematography in a Documentary Film – Cinematography by Niels van Koevorden for Tanzania Transit (Netherlands)

Best Editing in a Documentary Film – Editing byFrederick Shanahan, Jon Kasbe, Caitlyn Greene for When Lambs Become Lions (USA)

BEST NEW NARRATIVE DIRECTOR COMPETITION :

Shawn Snyder, director of To Dust (USA)

BEST NEW DOCUMENTARY DIRECTOR COMPETITION :

Dava Whisenant for Bathtubs Over Broadway (USA)

SHORT FILM COMPETITION CATEGORIES:

Best Narrative Short – Phone Duty, directed by Lenar Kamalov (Russia)

Shorts Animation Award – Late Afternoon directed by Louise Bagnall (Ireland)

Best Documentary Short – Notes from Dunblane: Lessons from a School Shooting directed by Kim A. Snyder (USA)

Student Visionary Award – The Life of Esteban directed by Inès Eshun (Belgium)

STORYSCAPES AWARD

Hero created by Navid Khonsari, Vassiliki Khonsari, and Brooks Brown.

THE NORA EPHRON AWARD

Nia DaCosta director of Little Woods (USA)