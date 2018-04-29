‘To Dust,’ ‘United Skates’ Win Audience Awards at Tribeca Film Festival

“To Dust,” Shawn Snyder’s comedy starring Matthew Broderick, and roller-rink documentary “United Skates” have won the top audience awards at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival.

The naming of audience favorites marks the end of this year’s Tribeca fest, which will screen the two winning films April 29 along with runners-up “Mapplethorpe” and “Momentum Generation.” Earlier in the week, juried awards went to features including Kent Jones’ “Diane.“

In “To Dust,” the winner of the audience award for narrative feature, Broderick and Geza Rohrig star in the story of a grieving Hasidic cantor who seeks out a local biology teacher to learn the specifics of how his recently deceased wife’s body will decay. Winning documentary “United Skates,” directed and produced by Dyana Winkler and Tina Brown, traces the influence of roller rinks on African American culture, and the fight to save the rinks that are still standing.

Runner-up “Mapplethorpe” stars Matt Smith in Ondi Timoner’s bio of the controversial photographer and artist Robert Mapplethorpe, while the documentary runner-up, Jeff Zimbalist and Michael Zimbalist’s “Momentum Generation,” follows the rise of a group of pro surfers in Oahu in the 1990s.

The winners of the fest’s juried awards will also screen on April 29, the final day of the festival.