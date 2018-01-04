Watch Tiffany Haddish’s Hilarious NYFCC Acceptance Speech

Tiffany Haddish had the crowd at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards in tears of laughter as she gave her speech accepting the award for best supporting actress for her role in “Girls Trip.”

With a cocktail in hand — her signature NYFCC-created “Tiffany Toast,” which was Finlandia grapefruit vodka, yuzu citrus and a hint of pomegranate — Haddish shared a lot with the crowd, including a scene that was cut from the film for being too insane.

Here are a few of the highlights:

On her special cocktail: “The Tiffany special… it’s delicious. I had two, and I do feel like magic.”

On fact checking: “I want to look at the award, and make sure they spelled my name right… [Looks] It’s right.”

On who to thank: “First, I want to thank god, because without god my Mom and Daddy wouldn’t have put their two uglies together and made me.”

On the statue behind her: “All night I’ve been staring at this bitch, I’m trying to figure out who is this bitch?… When I look her I feel like i’m looking at myself, she’s taking a nap but she’s doing a lot of stuff, all at the same time. That’s what my life has been like that last year. I’m asleep, but I’m woke.”

On critics and paying it forward: “…if you say something, thank you. I don’t care if it’s positive or negative I appreciate you. I’m glad you see me, because it’s been so many years when nobody saw me. When you’re a little kid going through the system you wonder, ‘does anybody even know I’m alive?’ To be able to be this example to so many people like me, that you guys have no clue about, but they’re coming because I keep the f—ing door open.”

On the business: “I think this whole business is about how you feel, what you put out to the world, and how you make other people feel. When you feel good about what you’re doing, in my mind, it makes other people feel good.”

On the critics (again): “I’m thankful for the critics. I’m learning a lot about you guys. The only critics I knew before this were Siskel and Ebert and when they passed I was like ‘Oh well.’”

She went on to explain how she got the role in “Girls Trip,” stating that eight crew members she had worked with on “Keanu” sent her the script, telling her that she needed to get an audition for the film “My agent was like ‘Ah, they only want to see names,’ and I was like, ‘You tell them I’ve had a name since 1979.'” Haddish continued thanking friends, giving out life advice, charming most of New York film Twitter, Paul Thomas Anderson (see below) and sharing a seriously dark cut scene from “Girls Trip” (about a gruesome vengeance plan that was removed because the creators were worried women would try this in real life, and they’d get sued).

The whole speech is embedded below thanks to Alison Willmore:

Tiffany Haddish: "There are a lot of people like me that you don't know about. But they're coming, because I'm keeping the door open." SHE OWNS THIS ROOM, and the world better be her oyster now. ❤️ #NYFCC — Tomris Laffly (@TomiLaffly) January 4, 2018

"I feel a little white, and a little boring." — Willem Dafoe trying to follow Tiffany Haddish. #NYFCC — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) January 4, 2018

Tiffany Haddish mentioned wearing “god’s panties” under her underwear— “I’m throwing it back”— and none of the men at my table laughed. #NYFCC — kateyrich (@kateyrich) January 4, 2018