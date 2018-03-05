You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tiffany Haddish Leaps Over Red Carpet Rope to Meet Meryl Streep (Watch)

Tiffany Haddish’s dreams are finally coming true.

After days of telling press leading up to the Oscars that she hoped to meet Meryl Streep at the awards show, Haddish made it happen during the show’s red carpet. As Streep, dressed in a full-length red gown, walked down the carpet surrounded by screaming fans, Haddish came running, climbing over the rope to give “The Post” actress a hug.

In a video captured by Variety‘s Elizabeth Wagmeister, Haddish can be heard yelling, “you’re gonna be my momma!” The “Girl’s Trip” star has said multiple times that she wants Streep to play her character’s mom in the movie’s sequel.

While there’s no word on if Streep would take on the role, as she continued down the carpet after briefly speaking to the comedian, Haddish seemed pleased with the interaction, laughing and climbing back over the rope after achieving her night’s goal. Haddish wore a traditional outfit honoring Eritrea to the Oscars, the birthplace of her father who told her before he died that one day she would end up at an awards show and she should honor her people.

Meryl Streep is nominated for a record-breaking 21st Oscar nomination on Sunday for “The Post” for best actress. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the 90th Oscar awards, broadcasting live from Hollywood’s Dolby Theater on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET.

