‘Dunkirk,’ ‘Black Mirror’ Among Winners at Casting Society Artios Awards

“Dunkirk” and “Black Mirror” were among the winners at the 33rd Annual Artios Awards on Jan. 18.

Casting director John Papsidera was awarded for feature film big budget — drama for his casting in “Dunkirk.” Bernard Telsey and Tiffany Little Canfield, along with Rori Bergman and Patrick Goodwin, won the feature film big budget — comedy award for their work on “The Greatest Showman.”

“Lady Bird” casting directors Jordan Thaler and Heidi Griffiths were recognized for feature film studio or independent comedy, and the casting team for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Sarah Halley Finn, Meagan Lewis, and Hannah Cooper, won the feature film studio or independent — drama.

In the television arena, the casting team for Netflix’s “Black Mirror” won for television drama series, HBO’s “Veep” for television comedy series, and HBO’s “Big Little Lies” for limited series.

The Casting Society of America’s awards are presented to CSA members for their creativity, originality, and casting in the fields of television, film, and theater. Tig Notaro hosted the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles and Bridget Everett at Stage 48 in New York.

At the Los Angeles ceremony, themes of women’s empowerment and gender parity dominated the conversation.

Nicole Kidman, who introduced CAA partner Kevin Huvane, recipient of the CSA Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement, praised the agent for the way he has “redefined the way the industry looks at actresses” and advanced the careers of women over 40 – including Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Lopez and Kidman herself.

Geena Davis, made a surprise appearance on stage and promoted her Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, which advocates for equal representation of women in all forms of content. Casting agents have huge power and responsibility, she said, and “one area they can fix overnight is gender imbalance” when they cast film and TV. “Go through the script and change a few characters’ first names from male to female.”

Pictured above: Fionn Whitehead, cast in “Dunkirk.” The complete list of winners:

FEATURE FILM BIG BUDGET – COMEDY

“The Greatest Showman” Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Rori Bergman (Additional Casting), Patrick Goodwin (Associate)

FEATURE FILM BIG BUDGET – DRAMA

“Dunkirk” John Papsidera

FEATURE FILM – STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – COMEDY

“Lady Bird” Jordan Thaler, Heidi Griffiths

FEATURE FILM – STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – DRAMA

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” Sarah Halley Finn, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Hannah Cooper (Associate)

FEATURE FILM LOW BUDGET – COMEDY or DRAMA

“Beach Rats” Susan Shopmaker

FEATURE FILM ANIMATION

“Coco” Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon, Carla Hool

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – COMEDY

”Atlanta” – Alexa L. Fogel, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate)

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – DRAMA

“The Handmaid’s Tale” – Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Russell Scott, Robin D. Cook (Location Casting), Jonathan Oliveira (Associate)

TELEVISION SERIES COMEDY

“Veep” – Dorian Frankel, Sibby Kirchgessner, Marlise Gunzenhauser (Associate)

TELEVISION SERIES DRAMA

“Black Mirror” – Jina Jay, Henry Russell Bergstein (Location Casting)

LIMITED SERIES

“”Big Little Lies” – David Rubin, Melissa Pryor (Associate)

FEATURE FILM – NON THEATRICAL RELEASE

“The Wizard of Lies” – Ellen Chenoweth, Susanne Scheel (Associate)

CHILDREN’S PILOT AND SERIES (LIVE ACTION)

“School of Rock” – Suzanne Goddard-Smythe, Ty Harman (Associate)

TELEVISION ANIMATION

“Bojack Horseman” – Linda Lamontagne

REALITY SERIES

“Born This Way” – Sasha Alpert

SHORT FILM

“Perfect Roast Potatoes” – Rich Mento

SHORT FORM SERIES

“Confess” – Fern Champion , Sharon Lieblein, Troy Daniel Smith (Associate)

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – COMEDY OR DRAMA

“A Doll’s House Part 2” -David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – MUSICAL

“Come From Away” – Rachel Hoffman

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – REVIVAL, COMEDY OR DRAMA

“Jitney” – David Caparelliotis, Nancy Piccione

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – REVIVAL, MUSICAL

“Hello, Dolly!” – Craig Burns, Bernard Telsey

NEW YORK THEATRE – COMEDY OR MUSICAL

“The Band’s Visit” – Tara Rubin

NEW YORK THEATRE – DRAMA

“Dead Poet’s Society” – William Cantler, Karyn Casl

REGIONAL THEATRE EAST

“The SpongeBob Musical” – Patrick Goodwin, James Calleri, Paul Davis

REGIONAL THEATRE WEST

“Zoot Suit” – Pauline O’con

LOS ANGELES THEATRE – TIE

“The 24th Annual Young Playwrights Festival” – Erica S. Bream, Cara Chute Rosenbaum

“Waiting for Godot” – Amanda Lenker Doyle, Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington

SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE

“A Chorus Line” – Margery Simkin, Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris (Associate)

THEATRE TOURS

“Hamilton” – Chicago Company – Bethany Knox, Rebecca Scholl (Associate)