‘Strong Island’ and ‘Jane’ Big Winners at Cinema Eye Honors

Filmmaker Yance Ford’s “Strong Island” and Brett Morgen’s “Jane” were big winners Thursday night at the 11th Annual Cinema Eye Honors in Queens, New York.

Ford made history as his film “Strong Island” won three awards including outstanding direction, outstanding debut, and outstanding nonfiction feature film. His achievement marked the first time in Cinema Eye history that a debut film was awarded the title of outstanding direction. “Strong Island” explores the murder of Ford’s brother William and his family’s response.

“Jane” won the audience choice prize and outstanding score. Morgen’s film examines the life of activist, primatologist, and scientist Dr. Jane Goodall.

Some other winners from the night included Andrew Ackerman and Jeff Orlowski for outstanding cinematography in “Chasing Coral,” Stefan Adelman for outstanding graphic design in “Long Strange Trip,” and Kareem Abeed, Stefan Kloos, and Soren Steen Jespersen for outstanding production in “Last Men in Aleppo.” Lindsay Utz won an award for outstanding editing in Jonathan Olshefski’s film “Quest” about a family in North Philadelphia.

Netflix took home more awards than any other distributor with a total of six wins.

Founded in 2007, the Cinema Eye Honors recognizes innovative, nonfiction filmmakers.

Full list of winners below:

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Feature Filmmaking

Strong Island

Directed by Yance Ford

Produced by Joslyn Barnes and Yance Ford

Outstanding Achievement in Direction

Yance Ford

Strong Island

Outstanding Achievement in Editing

Lindsay Utz

Quest

Outstanding Achievement in Production

Kareem Abeed, Stefan Kloos and Søren Steen Jespersen

Last Men in Aleppo

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography

Andrew Ackerman and Jeff Orlowski

Chasing Coral

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Score

Philip Glass

Jane

Outstanding Achievement in Graphic Design or Animation

Stefan Nadelman

Long Strange Trip

Outstanding Achievement in a Debut Feature Film

Strong Island

Directed by Yance Ford

Audience Choice Prize

Jane

Directed by Brett Morgen

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Films Made for Television

The Keepers

Directed by Ryan White

For Netflix: Ben Cotner, Jason Spingarn-Koff and Lisa Nishimura

Spotlight Award

Lots of Kids, A Monkey and a Castle

Directed by Gustavo Salmerón

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Short Filmmaking

The Rabbit Hunt

Directed by Patrick Bresnan

Heterodox Award

The Florida Project

Directed by Sean Baker

Legacy Award

When We Were Kings

Directed by Leon Gast

Hell Yeah Prize

Icarus

Directed by Bryan Fogel