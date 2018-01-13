‘Strong Island’ and ‘Jane’ Big Winners at Cinema Eye Honors

Filmmaker Yance Ford’s “Strong Island” and Brett Morgen’s “Jane” were big winners Thursday night at the 11th Annual Cinema Eye Honors in Queens, New York.
Ford made history as his film “Strong Island” won three awards including outstanding direction, outstanding debut, and outstanding nonfiction feature film. His achievement marked the first time in Cinema Eye history that a debut film was awarded the title of outstanding direction. “Strong Island” explores the murder of Ford’s brother William and his family’s response.
“Jane” won the audience choice prize and outstanding score. Morgen’s film examines the life of activist, primatologist, and scientist Dr. Jane Goodall.
Some other winners from the night included Andrew Ackerman and Jeff Orlowski for outstanding cinematography in “Chasing Coral,” Stefan Adelman for outstanding graphic design in “Long Strange Trip,” and Kareem Abeed, Stefan Kloos, and Soren Steen Jespersen for outstanding production in “Last Men in Aleppo.” Lindsay Utz won an award for outstanding editing in Jonathan Olshefski’s film “Quest” about a family in North Philadelphia.
Netflix took home more awards than any other distributor with a total of six wins.
Founded in 2007, the Cinema Eye Honors recognizes innovative, nonfiction filmmakers.
Full list of winners below:
Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Feature Filmmaking
Strong Island
Directed by Yance Ford
Produced by Joslyn Barnes and Yance Ford
Outstanding Achievement in Direction
Yance Ford
Strong Island
Outstanding Achievement in Editing
Lindsay Utz
Quest
Outstanding Achievement in Production
Kareem Abeed, Stefan Kloos and Søren Steen Jespersen
Last Men in Aleppo
Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography
Andrew Ackerman and Jeff Orlowski
Chasing Coral
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Score
Philip Glass
Jane
Outstanding Achievement in Graphic Design or Animation
Stefan Nadelman
Long Strange Trip
Outstanding Achievement in a Debut Feature Film
Strong Island
Directed by Yance Ford
Audience Choice Prize
Jane
Directed by Brett Morgen
Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Films Made for Television
The Keepers
Directed by Ryan White
For Netflix: Ben Cotner, Jason Spingarn-Koff and Lisa Nishimura
Spotlight Award
Lots of Kids, A Monkey and a Castle
Directed by Gustavo Salmerón
Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Short Filmmaking
The Rabbit Hunt
Directed by Patrick Bresnan
Heterodox Award
The Florida Project
Directed by Sean Baker
Legacy Award
When We Were Kings
Directed by Leon Gast
Hell Yeah Prize
Icarus
Directed by Bryan Fogel