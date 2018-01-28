InContention_Logo Created with Sketch.

‘Shape of Water,’ ‘Blade Runner,’ ‘Black Mirror’ Win Art Directors Guild Awards

Kristopher Tapley

The Shape of Water,” “Blade Runner 2049” and “Logan” walked away with top film honors at the 2018 Art Directors Guild Awards Saturday night.

On the television side, “Game of Thrones,” “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Black Mirror” were among the winners.

Previously announced, animation directors Ron Clements and John Musker received the William Cameron Menzies Award, while Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy received the Cinematic Imagery Award. Michael Baugh received the Outstanding Creative Achievement Award, and Lifetime Achievement honors went to Norm Newberry, John Moffitt, James J. Murakami and Martin Kline.

This year’s Oscar nominees for production design were “Beauty and the Beast,” “Blade Runner 2049,” “Darkest Hour,” “Dunkirk” and “The Shape of Water.”

Full list of winners below.

Period Film
“The Shape of Water” (Production Designer: Paul Denham Austerberry)

Contemporary Film
Logan” (Production Designer: François Audouy)

Fantasy Film
“Blade Runner 2049” (Production Designer: Dennis Gassner)

Animated Film
“Coco” (Production Designer: Harley Jessup)

One-Hour Period or Fantasy Single-Camera Series
“Game of Thrones” (Production Designer: Deborah Riley)

One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series
“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Production Designer: Julie Berghoff)

Television Movie or Limited Series
Black Mirror: USS Calister” (Production Designer: Joel Collins)

Half Hour Single-Camera Series
“Glow” (Production Designer: Todd Fjelsted)

Multicamera Series
“Will & Grace” (Production Designer: Glenda Rovello)

Short Format: Web Series, Music Video or Commercial
“Star Wars: Battlefront II” (Production Designer: Jason Edmunds)

Variety or Competition Series/Awards or Event Special
“Portlandia” (Production Designer: Schuyler Telleen)

