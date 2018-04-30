Sebastian Lelio’s ‘A Fantastic Woman’ Sweeps 5th Platino Awards

RIVIERA MAYA, Mexico — As widely predicted, Sebastian Lelio’s “A Fantastic Woman” swept the 5th Platino Ibero-American Film Awards Sunday, held at the Xcaret Riviera Maya resort in Mexico.

This is the second time Lelio has snagged the best picture Platino Award. His poignant drama about a divorcee, “Gloria,” won at the inaugural edition of the four-year old annual event.

The Platino Awards sweep is another feather in the cap for Lelio who took home the foreign language Oscar for Chile this year for “A Fantastic Woman.”

“Those of us who make movies play with perception and reality; those who watch our films are responsible for making sense of it,” said Lelio upon receiving his best director prize.

In industry terms, Spain was a producer or very often co-producer of virtually all the winning projects, both TV and film.

The glittering event featured a bevy of actors from across Ibero-America including Spain’s Maribel Verdu and Emma Suarez, Chile’s Daniela Vega, Mexico’s Luis Gerardo Mendez (“Time Share”), Vadhir Derbez, Edward James Olmos and Jaime Camil as well as U.S. comic Rob Schneider.

Directors Michel Franco, Sebastian Lelio, scribe Gonzalo Maza and Peru’s Salvador Del Solar were also present.

Among the producers attending were Spain’s Juan Gordon, “Zama” co-producer Vania Catani, Derbez’s producing partner Ben Odell and “A Fantastic Woman” producer, Juan de Dios Larrain.

Mexican multi-hyphenate Eugenio Derbez whose latest English-language comedy, “Overboard,” is set to open in the U.S. on May 4 and in Mexico on May 10. served as emcee.

“No to piracy, yes to culture,” said Derbez, before presenting skits that drew the most laughs of the night.

Vega received thunderous applause from the audience when she first appeared to present an award. “A Fantastic Woman” and Vega received top audience awards the day before in a separate ceremony.

As expected, Vega won best actress for her performance in “A Fantastic Woman.” “I have fallen many times and picked myself up each time,” she said, adding: “I invite everyone to fall and fight for those who are no longer with us and who have been erased by time.” “Long live cinema!,” she concluded.

Mexico’s Adriana Barraza, Oscar-nominated for her performance in Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu’s “Babel,” dedicated her Lifetime Achievement Award to students worldwide. “They’re our future, we should take care of them,” said Barraza who runs an acting school in Miami.

Inspired by the Oscars and Grammys, the Platino Awards aim to boost cooperation between Latin American countries, extend the international reach of their movies and create a pan-regional star-system.

2018 PLATINO IBERO-AMERICAN FILM AWARDS

BEST PICTURE

“A Fantastic Woman,” (Sebastian Lelio, Chile, U.S., Germany, Spain)

BEST DIRECTOR

Sebastian Lelio, (“A Fantastic Woman”)

BEST ACTOR

Alfredo Castro (“Los Perros,” Chile, France, Argentina/Spain)

BEST ACTRESS

Daniela Vega, (“A Fantastic Woman”)

ORIGINAL MUSIC

Alberto Iglesias (“The Summit,” Argentina/Spain)

BEST ANIMATION MOVIE

““Tad the Lost Explorer and the Secret of King Midas” (Enrique Gato, David Alonso, Spain)

BEST DOCU FEATURE

“Muchos Hijos, un Mono y un Castillo,” (Gustavo Salmeron, Spain)

BEST SCREENPLAY

“A Fantastic Woman,” (Sebastian Lelio)

BEST FIRST FEATURE

“Verano 1993,” (Carla Simon, Spain)

EDITING

Soledad Salfate, (“A Fantastic Woman”)

ART DIRECTION

Renato Pinheiro, (“Zama,”Argentina,Brazil, Spain, France, Netherlands, Mexico, Portugal, U.S.)

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Renato Pinheiro, (“Zama”)

SOUND

Guido Berenblum, (“Zama”)

PLATINO AWARD FOR FILM AND EDUCATION IN VALUES

“Handia,” Spain

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Adriana Barraza

TELEVISION

BEST SERIES OR MINI-SERIES

“The Department of Time,” Spain

BEST ACTOR IN A SERIES OR MINI-SERIES

Julio Chávez, (“El Maestro,” Argentina)

BEST ACTRESS IN A SERIES OR MINI-SERIES

Blanca Suárez, (“Las chicas del cable, Spain)

AUDIENCE AWARDS

FEATURE

“A Fantastic Woman”

ACTRESS

Daniela Vega, (“A Fantastic Woman”)

ACTOR:

Javier Bardem, (“Loving Pablo,” Spain)

POSTER

“Perfect Strangers,” (Spain)