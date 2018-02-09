You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Screenwriters Liz Hannah and Howard Rodman Receive Final Draft Awards

Peter Caranicas

The 2018 Final Draft Awards honored “The Post” co-writer Liz Hanna and veteran screenwriter and past president of the Writers Guild of America West Howard Rodman at the Paramount Theater on Thursday night.

Hannah received the New Voice Award. Her first feature-film effort, “The Post” (pictured above), was turned into an Oscar best picture contender by Steven Spielberg. The film stars Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, and an ensemble of players, including Bradley Whitford, who presented Hannah with the trophy.

Rodman’s credits include 2007’s “Savage Grace,” with Julianne Moore and Eddie Redmayne, and 2008’s “August,” with Rip Torn, Josh Hartnett and David Bowie. He received the Hall of Fame Award.

Rodman is also professor and former chair of the writing division at the USC School of Cinematic Arts and an artistic director of the Sundance Institute Screenwriting Labs.

In accepting, Rodman addressed “an elephant in the room: The Hall of Fame now consists of 13 white men and Nancy Myers. As Final Draft well knows, and has demonstrated by its New Voice honorees – last year the extraordinary Issa Rae, the year the deeply talented Liz Hannah – the future of screenwriting is diverse and inclusive.”

The awards also recognized Greta Heinermann with the Feature Grand Prize for “City Under Fire” and mother-and-son writing team Hana Callaghan and Chad Callaghan for “Portia’s law.”

Now in their 13th year, the Final Draft Awards are presented by screenwriting software maker Final Draft. Identical twin comedians Randy and Jason Sklar hosted the evening.

