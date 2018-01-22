SAG Awards 2018: Rose Marie, Don Rickles, Adam West Honored During In Memoriam

Rose Marie, Bill Paxton, Jim Nabors, and Don Rickles were among the famous film and TV personalities who were honored in the In Memoriam segment of Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The memorial segment, broadcast from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, honored many of the notable actors and actresses who died over the past year with clips from their movies and TV shows.

“The Dick Van Dyke Show” star Marie died Dec. 28 at 94 after a nine-decade career in show business.

Prominent film actors and actresses who died in the past year, and were honored in the segment, included Paxton, Harry Dean Stanton, Roger Moore, Martin Landau, John Heard, Sam Shepard, and Jerry Lewis. Those also known for their work in television included TV’s “Batman” Adam West as well as Nabors, Jerry Van Dyke, Miguel Ferrer, Mike Connors, Erin Moran, Powers Boothe, Della Reese and David Cassidy.

Last year’s awards were especially poignant, as Mary Tyler Moore had died just four days before the 2017 ceremony, while Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds were also remembered.

The end of the tribute featured a photo of Rickles at a previous SAG Awards. Sunday night’s ceremony was hosted by Kristen Bell, airing live on TBS and TNT.