Robert Redford’s ‘The Old Man and the Gun’ Lands Awards-Season Opening

Fox Searchlight has given an awards-season launch date of Oct. 5 to Robert Redford’s heist thriller “Old Man and the Gun.”

The Endgame Entertainment production was shot last year in Cincinnati, Ohio. The film is written and directed by David Lowery (“Pete’s Dragon”) based on a short story by David Grann for the New Yorker, published in 2003.

The film also stars Casey Affleck, Sissy Spacek, Danny Glover, Tom Waits, and Tika Sumpter. Producers are Endgame Entertainment’s James D. Stern, Condé Nast Entertainment’s Dawn Ostroff and Jeremy Steckler, Wildwood Enterprises, Identity Films’ Anthony Mastromauro, Sailor Bear’s Toby Halbrooks and James M. Johnston, and Bill Holderman.

Executive producers on the film are Julie Goldstein, Lucas Smith, Patrick Newall, and Tango Entertainment’s Tim Headington.

Redford portrays Forrest Tucker, who escaped from San Quentin State Prison at the age of 70 and pulled off an unprecedented string of heists that confounded authorities. Affleck plays a detective who becomes captivated with Tucker’s commitment to his craft and Spacek plays his romantic interest.

Part of Grann’s story includes this passage about Tucker’s arrest in 1999:

“The police were stunned when they realized that the man they had apprehended was not only seventy-eight years old — he looked, according to [Captain James] Chinn, ‘as if he had just come from an Early Bird Special’ — but one of the most notorious stickup men of the twentieth century. Over a career that spanned more than six decades, he had also become perhaps the greatest escape artist of his generation, a human contortionist who had broken out of nearly every prison he was confined in.”