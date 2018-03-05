You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Roger Deakins Wins Oscar for Best Cinematography

By
Kristopher Tapley

Awards Editor

Cinematographer Roger Deakins is finally an Oscar winner. The celebrated lenser won on his 14th try for Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi sequel “Blade Runner 2049.”

Deakins has been a perennial presence at the Oscars, nominated for films like “The Shawshank Redemption,” “Fargo,” “No Country for Old Men” and “Skyfall” over the years. The American Society of Cinematographers and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts have rewarded him multiple times, including this year for Villeneuve’s film.

The other cinematography Oscar nominees were Bruno Delbonnel for “Darkest Hour,” Hoyte van Hoytema for “Dunkirk,” Rachel Morrison for “Mudbound” and Dan Laustsen for “The Shape of Water.”

Deakins thanked his wife, “Blade Runner 2049” director Denis Villeneuve and everyone he’s worked with over the years in film.

Backstage, Deakins said that he wasn’t sure if wanted his name to be called. “I mean, a big part of me was saying, ‘Please no,'” Deakins said. “I find it very hard,” he said of having to get an acceptance speech on the Oscars stage. “I’ve worked with a lot of the same people for years. I think it’s recognition for their work.”

