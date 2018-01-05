Producers Guild Awards: ‘Get Out,’ ‘Wonder Woman’ Among Film Nominees

“The Big Sick,” “Call Me by Your Name,” “Dunkirk,” “Get Out,” “I, Tonya,” “Lady Bird,” “Molly’s Game,” “The Post,” “The Shape of Water,” “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” and “Wonder Woman” have been nominated for the Producers Guild of America’s top movie award.

Awards contenders “The Beguiled,” “The Florida Project,” “Logan,” “Mudbound,” “Phantom Thread,” and “The Disaster Artist” were overlooked by voters for the PGA’s Darryl F. Zanuck Award. The winner will be announced on Jan. 20 at the guild’s 29th annual awards show at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Due to a tie in voting among the 8,200 PGA members, there are 11 nominees for the Zanuck award for the first time.

“The Shape of Water” has emerged as a front-runner during the current awards season with a leading seven nominations at Sunday’s Golden Globes, followed by “The Post” and “Three Billboards” with six each. “Three Billboards” led with four SAG Awards nominations last month.

“Wonder Woman” is the biggest box office performer among the Zanuck nominees with $821 million worldwide, followed by “Dunkirk” with $525 million and “Get Out” with $254 million. The lowest grossers are “I, Tonya,” which has been in limited release for a month and made $2.5 million from 49 locations, and “The Post,” which has earned $2 million at nine theaters in two weeks.

The PGA has matched the Oscar for best picture in 19 of its 28 years. It diverged last year when the Zanuck award went to “La La Land” and the Oscar went to “Moonlight” and in 2016 with “The Big Short” winning the PGA and the Oscar going to “Spotlight.” The two awards matched in the previous eight years with “Birdman,” “12 Years a Slave,” “Argo,” “The Artist,” “The King’s Speech,” “The Hurt Locker,” “Slumdog Millionaire,” and “No Country for Old Men.” “12 Years a Slave” and “Gravity” tied for the Zanuck in 2014.

The PGA uses a preferential balloting system that’s similar to that used by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The PGA and AMPAS both expanded their voting for the top film to 10 nominees in 2009. The Academy revised its process in 2011 to nominate between five and 10 films, while the PGA has continued to name 10 contenders — until Friday’s tie gave it 11.

Animated feature film nominations went to “The Boss Baby,” “Coco,” “Despicable Me 3,” “Ferdinand,” and “The Lego Batman Movie.”

See the list of film nominees below.

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:

“The Big Sick”

Producers: Judd Apatow, Barry Mendel

“Call Me By Your Name”

Producers: Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges, Marco Morabito

“Dunkirk”

Producers: Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan

“Get Out”

Producers: Sean McKittrick & Edward H. Hamm, Jr., Jason Blum, Jordan Peele

“I, Tonya”

Producers: Bryan Unkeless, Steven Rogers, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley

“Lady Bird”

Producers: Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, Evelyn O’Neill

“Molly’s Game”

Producers: Mark Gordon, Amy Pascal, Matt Jackson

“The Post”

Producers: Amy Pascal, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger

“The Shape Of Water”

Producers: Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Producers: Graham Broadbent & Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh

“Wonder Woman”

Producers: Charles Roven & Richard Suckle, Zack Snyder & Deborah Snyder

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures:

“The Boss Baby”

Producer: Ramsey Naito

“Coco”

Producer: Darla K. Anderson

“Despicable Me 3”

Producers: Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy

“Ferdinand”

Producers: Lori Forte, Bruce Anderson

“The Lego Batman Movie”

Producers: Dan Lin, Phil Lord & Christopher Miller