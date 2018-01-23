‘Wonder Woman’ Completely Snubbed for Oscar Nominations

“Wonder Woman” was snubbed by Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Science voters Tuesday as the box office sensation came away without an Oscar nomination.

“Wonder Woman,” which grossed $821 million worldwide, was tabbed as a serious contender for best picture honors after receiving one of 11 nominations for the Producers Guild of America’s Darryl F. Zanuck Award. The movie was also listed as one of the American Film Institute’s Top Ten Films of 2017.

Director Patty Jenkins was also regarded as a contender for a best director nomination, and star Gal Gadot had earned buzz for the best actress category. Allan Heinberg and William Moulton Marston, who have been nominated for the prestigious USC Scripter Awards, were considered in the adapted screenplay category.

“Wonder Woman” was also seen as a contender in the art direction and costumer design categories. Aline Bonetto has been nominated for an Art Directors Guild award for excellence in production design for a fantasy film. Lindy Hemming received recognition from the Costume Designers Guild with a nomination in the excellence in a fantasy film category.

“Wonder Woman” was awarded the Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture on Sunday. The stunt community has campaigned for many years for recognition as an Academy category, but has not been able to persuade AMPAS yet.