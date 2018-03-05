You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Oscars: ‘Remember Me’ From ‘Coco’ Wins Best Original Song

Songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez take home the gold.

By

Jon's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kristen Anderson Lopez, Robert LopezNew York Film Critics' Circle Awards 2017, USA - - 03 Jan 2018
CREDIT: Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

“Remember Me,” from Disney-Pixar’s “Coco,” won the best song Oscar for songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez.

This was the second Oscar win for the New York-based tunesmiths, having previously taken home the statue for the massive hit “Let It Go” for another Disney film, 2013’s “Frozen.” They are now two-for-two in Oscar competition.

“Remember Me” was widely favored to win, as it plays a key role in the narrative about a Mexican boy who travels to the Land of the Dead to learn the truth about a famous musician who may be his ancestor.

The original song is heard in four different contexts in the film: First as played in grand style by Ernesto de la Cruz, that now-dead musician; then in lullaby form by Hector, another dead songwriter who fears being forgotten by his family; by the little boy, to his great-great grandmother in an emotional finale; and by Miguel with Natalie Lafourcade in a pop version under the end titles.

The Lopezes researched Mexican music from the mid-20th-century and penned a song in the bolero-ranchero style that could work as a quiet ballad or in a more boisterous style; then added a lyric that spoke, as the film does, about family and intimate connections.

The Lopezes win deprived Benj Pasek and Justin Paul of back-to-back Oscar victories. Pasek and Paul won last year as the lyricists of “La La Land” and had already won this year’s Golden Globe for “This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman.”

It also means that veteran songwriter Diane Warren has still not won despite nine nominations. She was hopeful that her song “Stand Up for Something” from “Marshall,” which has become something of a political anthem, might get her the elusive statue. But it was not to be.

Read the full list of Oscar winners here.

More Film

  • Lady Bird Saoirse Ronan Laurie Metcalf

    Biggest Oscar Snubs and Surprises Include 'Lady Bird,' 'This Is Me'

    “Remember Me,” from Disney-Pixar’s “Coco,” won the best song Oscar for songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez. This was the second Oscar win for the New York-based tunesmiths, having previously taken home the statue for the massive hit “Let It Go” for another Disney film, 2013’s “Frozen.” They are now two-for-two in Oscar competition. “Remember […]

  • Guillermo del Toro Oscars

    Oscars: Guillermo del Toro Sends Message to Young Filmmakers as 'Shape of Water' Wins Best Picture

    “Remember Me,” from Disney-Pixar’s “Coco,” won the best song Oscar for songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez. This was the second Oscar win for the New York-based tunesmiths, having previously taken home the statue for the massive hit “Let It Go” for another Disney film, 2013’s “Frozen.” They are now two-for-two in Oscar competition. “Remember […]

  • Gary Oldman - Lead Actor -

    Oscars: Gary Oldman Salutes Winston Churchill While Accepting for Best Actor

    “Remember Me,” from Disney-Pixar’s “Coco,” won the best song Oscar for songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez. This was the second Oscar win for the New York-based tunesmiths, having previously taken home the statue for the massive hit “Let It Go” for another Disney film, 2013’s “Frozen.” They are now two-for-two in Oscar competition. “Remember […]

  • Keala Settle performs "This Is Me"

    Keala Settle Praised for Powerful 'This Is Me' Oscar Performance

    “Remember Me,” from Disney-Pixar’s “Coco,” won the best song Oscar for songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez. This was the second Oscar win for the New York-based tunesmiths, having previously taken home the statue for the massive hit “Let It Go” for another Disney film, 2013’s “Frozen.” They are now two-for-two in Oscar competition. “Remember […]

  • Frances McDormand accepts the award for

    Frances McDormand Accepts Best Actress Oscar, Honors Other Female Nominees

    “Remember Me,” from Disney-Pixar’s “Coco,” won the best song Oscar for songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez. This was the second Oscar win for the New York-based tunesmiths, having previously taken home the statue for the massive hit “Let It Go” for another Disney film, 2013’s “Frozen.” They are now two-for-two in Oscar competition. “Remember […]

  • Guillermo del Toro Oscars Win

    Guillermo del Toro Wins First Oscar, Champions Erasing 'Line in the Sand'

    “Remember Me,” from Disney-Pixar’s “Coco,” won the best song Oscar for songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez. This was the second Oscar win for the New York-based tunesmiths, having previously taken home the statue for the massive hit “Let It Go” for another Disney film, 2013’s “Frozen.” They are now two-for-two in Oscar competition. “Remember […]

  • Jerry Lewis Harry Dean Stanton and

    Oscars In Memoriam: Eddie Vedder Pays Tribute to Harry Dean Stanton, Roger Moore, Jerry Lewis

    “Remember Me,” from Disney-Pixar’s “Coco,” won the best song Oscar for songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez. This was the second Oscar win for the New York-based tunesmiths, having previously taken home the statue for the massive hit “Let It Go” for another Disney film, 2013’s “Frozen.” They are now two-for-two in Oscar competition. “Remember […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad