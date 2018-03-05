You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Oscars: Stars Embrace Nude, White Looks on Red Carpet; Few Time’s Up Pins

Following the red carpet blackouts at the Golden Globes and BAFTAs, the stars turned to lighter choices for Hollywood’s biggest night.

Nude, sparkly dresses were the trend of the the Oscars carpet, with “Get Out’s” Allison Williams, Elizabeth Moss, Gina Rodriguez and Zoey Deutsch all taking part in the sleeveless look.

White was just as prominent among women, with Jane Fonda, Laura Dern,  and “Mudbound” nominee Mary J. Blige in sleek white gowns. “I, Tonya’s” Margot Robbie also joined in on the look, blinging up her sleeveless white dress with strings of sparkles. Some of the men followed suit in white jackets, including best director nominee Jordan Peele and “Call Me By Your Name’s” Timothee Chalamet.

While “Time’s Up” pins were the must-have statement piece of the Globes, fewer stars incorporated the symbols into their Oscar ensembles. Fonda, Moss and “Lady Bird’s” Beanie Feldstein wore the pins, which represent the organization’s fight against sexual abuse and harassment in the workplace, along with the male support from Patrick Stewart, “Three Billboards Outside Of Ebbing, Missouri” nominee Sam Rockwell and “Shape of Water” nominee Richard Jenkins. Peele also made a red carpet statement with a deer antler pin, a reference from his hit “Get Out.”

Tiffany Haddish turned heads in a traditional outfit from Eritrea, where her father is from, as he told her before his death that one day she would be at the Oscars and she should honor her people.

“I,Tonya” nominee Allison Janney added a pop of color in a full-length red gown, while best director nominee Greta Gerwig stunned in yellow and Jennifer Garner wore bright blue. For the men, “Call Me By Your Name’s” Armie Hammer shook up the sea of black tuxes in a red velvet jacket, and “Get Out’s” Daniel Kaluuya wore a light brown suit.

The 9oth annual Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, air live on ABC from Hollywood’s Dolby Theater at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET.

 

