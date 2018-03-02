You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Oscars Will Dedicate a Moment to Support the Time’s Up Movement

Leaders of the Time’s Up organization on Thursday said their movement and legal defense fund will be highlighted during the telecast for the 90th annual Academy Awards on Sunday.

In a roughly hour-long briefing with members of the press, leaders of the movement, including Shonda Rhimes, Laura Dern, Ava DuVernay and Tessa Thompson, briefed the media about the work and efforts made since two months ago when the organization launched its legal defense fund at the Golden Globes.

The fund has now reached $21 million and has expanded to include leaders of other activism groups spanning a number of industries, including agriculture, hospitality, restaurants, technology. The group has been working continuously in the last 60 days working to build the infrastructure of a legal defense fund intended to aid women across the country in need of legal advice in sexual harassment and discrimination cases.

Though it was unspecified what the moment during the Oscars ceremony would involve, leaders said they had worked with the show’s producers to bring attention to their cause.

“There’s a moment that’s been carved out,” DuVernay said.

Leaders of the group said that unlike at the Golden Globes, where most women wore black in support of the movement, the Time’s Up organization is not planning a coordinated protest  Sunday.

