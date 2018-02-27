The Ultimate Oscar Week 2018 Party Guide

In the wake of the divisive presidential election, many of last year’s annual Oscar events were postponed or significantly scaled back.
Now, when victims are speaking out against sexual misconduct, Hispanics are protesting their lack of film opportunities, and #OscarsSoWhite is still on everybody’s radar, how will various sectors of Hollywood celebrate Oscar week? By using their voices, taking a stand, and trumpeting their individual victories, of course.
The Weinstein Co.’s boisterous night-before bash at the Montage is no more, but get ready for a second Latino protest, an Icon Mann dinner feting the former Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs and a discussion prompting women in film and politics to “Resist, Run, Win” — in addition to the usual studio parties.
“Women — in Washington, Hollywood, and everywhere in between — are speaking up and taking charge,” says Emily’s List president Stephanie Schriock, whose panel is kicking things off. And so begins an Oscar week less focused on revelry and more on fighting back.
Tuesday, 2.27
Emily’s List “Resist, Run, Win” Panel and Brunch
When and Where: 9-11 a.m.; Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills
Who’s expected: Moderator Chelsea Handler; panelists Padma Lakshmi and former Sen. Barbara Boxer; and a host committee that includes Kathryn Hahn, CAA’s Maha Dakhil, Moby and Jurnee Smollett-Bell
Why you don’t want to miss it: Emily’s List leader Schriock — behind the nation’s largest resource for women in politics — is sure to inspire females in all fields to raise their voices, fight back, and help get more women elected to office.
Icon Mann Sessions
When and where: Panels at noon and 1:30 p.m.; SAG-AFTRA Los Angeles
Who’s expected: In one of two buzzy panels, “Marshall” producer Reginald Hudlin will moderate a talk with former AMPAS president Cheryl Boone Isaacs.
Why you don’t want to miss it: It’s back to Oscar business as usual for Icon Mann, who’s reinstating this series of convos between industry figures and film students. Often on the agenda: how African-American men are represented in awards season films.
Oscar Celebrates: Shorts
When and where: 7 p.m.; the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater, Beverly Hills
Who’s expected: Host and Oscar-nominated director Taika Waititi (“Two Cars, One Night,” “Thor: Ragnarok”)
Why you don’t want to miss it: In this first of a week-long series of ticketed Academy events, short film enthusiasts can view all the animated and live-action shorts up for an award, and hear from the filmmakers during an onstage chat. For tickets, visit Oscars.org.
Icon Mann’s Sixth Annual Pre-Oscar Dinner
When and where: 6 p.m. reception, 7:30 awards and dinner; Beverly Wilshire Hotel
Who’s expected: Quincy Jones, Halle Berry, Common, Mel Gibson, Lee Daniels, Steve McQueen and David Oyelowo are on the starry host committee; and expected guests include Dee Rees, and Will and Jada Pinkett Smith.
Why you don’t want to miss it: Cedric the Entertainer is emceeing the celebratory evening at which dinner chairman Jones will present the Legacy Award to Boone Isaacs, who was AMPAS’ first black president.
Oscars Writers Branch Nominees Dinner
When and where: 6:30 p.m.; The District
Who’s expected: Screenwriting nominees only (no guests, agents, managers, or dates)
Why you don’t want to miss it: Big-screen storytellers will celebrate amongst their own.
The Four Seasons’ “Dinner and a Movie” Oscar Series
When and Where: 6:30 p.m. dinner, 8 movie (nightly through March 2); Culina, Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills
Who’s expected: Fine dining and film fans
Why you don’t want to miss it: Culina works with the studios to offer a three-course prix fixe and intimate screening of Oscar-nominated films, benefiting Lollipop Theater.
An Unforgettable Evening for WCRF
When and where: 6:30 p.m. cocktails, 7:15 dinner; Beverly Wilshire Hotel
Who’s expected: Honorary chairs Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg; host James Corden; honorees Jennifer Hudson and Sofia Vergara; plus performer Pitbull
Why you don’t want to miss it: Saks Fifth Avenue is presenting this swanky benefit for the Women’s Cancer Research Fund — with help from gala committee members including Wallis Annenberg, Wolfgang Puck and Sly Stallone. For tickets, visit Wcrfcure.org.
Swarovski’s “Waterschool” Screening and Reception
When and where: 7:30 p.m.; UCLA TFT’s James Bridges Theater
Who’s expected: Nadja Swarovski and UCLA’s Teri Schwartz
Why you don’t want to miss it: The fashion and environmental-minded unite for this feature doc detailing the jewelry brand’s global water initiative.
Wednesday, 2.28
Global Green’s 15th Annual Pre-Oscar Gala
When and where: 6-11 p.m.; NeueHouse Hollywood
Who’s expected: Sophia Bush, Elisabeth Rohm, Ed Begley Jr., Ed O’Neill and green-thinking guests
Why you don’t want to miss it: Climate-conscious celebs will walk the green carpet and help fundraise for healthy green communities across the country. For tickets, visit globalgreen.org.
Alfre Woodard & Morgan Stanley Present the Ninth Annual Oscar’s Sistahs Soiree
When and where: 7 p.m.; Beverly Wilshire Hotel
Who’s expected: Woodard’s gal pals, and honorees Jada Pinkett Smith, Mary J. Blige, Octavia Spencer, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish
Why you don’t want to miss it: At her annual ladies’ night, sponsored by Audi, Woodard celebrates all the women of color who’ve ever been nominated for an acting Oscar — “and those, who in a perfect world, should have been,” she’s famously said.
Oscar Celebrates: Documentaries
When and where: 7:30 p.m.; Samuel Goldwyn Theater
Who’s expected: Documentary Branch governors Kate Amend and Roger Ross Williams
Why you don’t want to miss it: Oscar-winning film editor Amend and Oscar-winning director Williams will lead an evening of clips and conversations with this year’s contending documentarians.
Chanel Cocktail Party to debut Chanel Beauty House
When and where: 7:30 p.m.; 9169 Sunset Blvd. (once home to Orson Welles)
Who’s expected: Young Hollywood actors and Coco Chanel admirers
Why you don’t want to miss it: The stylish reception will celebrate an interactive beauty pop-up open to the public (from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., March 1-4), at which @welovecoco fans can purchase lip products and play with color. RSVP: chanelbeautyhouse.eventbrite.com.
Vanity Fair, Barneys New York, and SPC Celebrate “Call Me by Your Name”
Where: Chateau Marmont
Who’s expected: The cast, filmmakers, and fashionable fans of the Italy-set love story
Why you don’t want to miss it: In the first of a week-long series of chic invite-only Oscar events, Vanity Fair will fete the Sony Pictures Classics film that landed four Oscar noms.
The Oscar Concert
When and where: 8 p.m.; Walt Disney Concert Hall
Who’s expected: Conductor Thomas Wilkins, trumpeter Terence Blanchard, and guests
Why you don’t want to miss it: To celebrate Oscar’s 90th birthday, the Academy has teamed up with the L.A. Phil for a festive concert honoring the history of film music and this year’s nominated scores.
Thursday, 3.1
Planned Parenthood Los Angeles’ Food Fare
When and where: 11 a.m and 6:30 p.m. sessions; Barker Hangar
Who’s expected: Honoree Chris Phelps of Salt’s Cure and local culinary stars
Why you don’t want to miss it: Refuel for Oscars by sampling specialties from 150 L.A. restaurants and wineries, all while supporting PPLA. For tickets, visit pplafoodfare.com
Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon
When and Where: 12 p.m.; Beverly Wilshire Hotel
Who’s expected: Honorees Danai Gurira, Tiffany Haddish, Tessa Thompson and Lena Waithe
Why you don’t want to miss it: Returning to a lunchtime soiree after last year’s 10th anniversary evening bash, the magazine’s annual event will fete the four black female game-changers featured in their March issue.
Red Carpet Green Dress Pre-Oscar Celebration
When and where: 7 p.m.; private residence
Who’s expected: Suzy Amis Cameron, wife of director James Cameron, and her environmentally minded friends
Why you don’t want to miss it: Sustainable fashion has a moment at this annual fundraiser sponsored by Tesla and Absolut Elyx, benefiting Muse School, Calif.
Kodak Auteur Awards
Where: Crossroads Kitchen
Who’s expected: Camera lovers
Why you don’t want to miss it: This picture-worthy bash honors all of the movies shot on film in 2017 (i.e. “Dunkirk,” “Call Me By Your Name,” and “Phantom Thread,” to name a few) and those called out throughout awards season.
Oscar Celebrates: Animated Features
When and where: 7:30 p.m.; Samuel Goldwyn Theater
Who’s expected: Directors Byron Howard and Rich Moore, plus producer Clark Spencer
Why you don’t want to miss it: The trio behind last year’s Oscar-winning film “Zootopia” and this year’s nominees will talk tricks of the animation trade.
Oscar Wilde Awards
When and where: 7:30 p.m.; J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot, Santa Monica
Who’s expected: Honorees Mark Hamill, Barry Keoghan, Paula Malcomson and Catherine O’Hara; as well as guests Ava DuVernay, Maura Tierney, Sean Hayes and Luke Hemsworth
Why you don’t want to miss it: Abrams will emcee, Colin Farrell and Martin Short will present, and Ireland’s the Academic will rock the studio, all in support of the U.S.-Ireland Alliance.
Vanity Fair and Lancome Paris Toast Women in Hollywood
Where: Soho House West Hollywood
Who’s expected: Female-empowering hosts Radhika Jones and Ava DuVernay
Why you don’t want to miss it: Vanity Fair’s new EIC and the Oscar-nominated director are joining forces to fete “leading and inspirational women in the entertainment industry” — with a donation being made to Time’s Up on behalf of partygoers.
Swarovski Cocktail Party
When and Where: 6:30-9:30 p.m.; London West Hollywood
Who’s expected: Host Nadja Swarovski, who always throws some fashionable Oscar week fetes
Why you don’t want to miss it: A sparkling display will highlight the Swarovski’s stage and screen collaborations.
Bulgari’s Screening of Yvonne Scio’s “Seven Women”
When and where: 7 p.m.; Sunset Screening Room
Who’s expected: Fashionable film lovers
Why you don’t want to miss it: Bulgari, behind annual Oscar week fetes and Elton John’s Sunday night fiesta, is throwing an intimate screening in honor of the Italian film star.
Focus Features, Universal Pictures, and DreamWorks Animation Oscar Dinner
Where: Spago Beverly Hills
Who’s expected: Execs, filmmakers, and spirited nominees
Why you don’t want to miss it: This exclusive dinner soiree will celebrate the “Darkest Hour,” “Phantom Thread,” “Get Out,” “Victoria & Abdul,” and “The Boss Baby” teams at Wolfgang Puck’s glitzy flagship.
Cadillac Celebrates the Academy Awards
When and where: 8 p.m.; Chateau Marmont
Who’s expected: Regulars of this sceney bash include Allison Janney, Barry Jenkins, Naomi Watts, Zoe Saldana, Christoph Waltz and Michelle Dockery.
Why you don’t want to miss it: Once again the official Oscar automotive sponsor, Cadillac will also be transporting stars in CT6 Plug-in and Escalade models to the show.
Gersh Oscar Party
When and where: 8:30 p.m.; Chateau Marmont, penthouse
Who’s expected: Nominated clients including Sam Rockwell, Richard Jenkins, Allison Janney, Steve James, Dennis Gassner, Jonathan Amos, Sidney Wolinsky and Lee Smith
Why you don’t want to miss it: Having already nabbed Globe trophies, Oscar front-runners Janney and Rockwell (and teams) have plenty to celebrate.
Macro’s Pre-Oscar Party
When and where: 8:30 p.m..; private location
Who’s expected: The cast of “Mudbound” and friends of Macro, the production banner behind the film
Why you don’t want to miss it: The private bash will celebrate “Mudbound’s” four Oscar nominations, along with this year’s diverse roster of contenders.
Friday 3.2
55th Annual ICG Publicists Luncheon
When and where: 11 a.m.; the Beverly Hilton
Who’s expected: Awards recipients Betty White, Andy Serkis and Dan Fogelman; plus more than 900 industry leaders
Why you don’t want to miss it: At this year’s ultimate PR mixer, the HFPA will be recognized for the Globes’ 75th year, and a directory will be dedicated to late NY Post scribe Liz Smith. Also back in contention for the Press Award is Variety’s Debra Birnbaum.
Belvedere Vodka’s “A Beautiful Future” Lunch and Panel
When and Where: 12-3 p.m.; Catch L.A.
Who’s expected: Host Janelle Monae, and artistic supporters including Lupita Nyong’o, Zoe Kravitz, Ava Duvernay, and Lena Waithe
Why you don’t want to miss it: Ladies will lunch in support of Janelle’s organization, Fem the Future, and Belvedere’s new projects aimed at launching next-generation voices in film, music, and the arts.
Vanity Fair Celebrates Arizona, Proenza Schouler’s First Fragrance
Where: private residence, Beverly Hills
Who’s expected: Proenza Schouler designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, plus fragrance aficionados
Why you don’t want to miss it: The brand’s debut scent, Arizona — a nod to the Sonoran Desert — is also the inspiration behind this sweet cocktail reception and luncheon.
Film Is GREAT
When and where: 5-8 p.m.; the British Residence
Who’s expected: Her Majesty’s Consul General Michael Howells and BAFTA L.A. chairman Kieran Breen
Why you don’t want to miss it: British film-themed cocktails will be raised in honor of this year’s U.K. Oscar contenders, including the “Dunkirk” team, Gary Oldman, Sally Hawkins, Daniel Day-Lewis, Lesley Manville and Daniel Kaluuya.
11th Annual Women in Film Pre-Oscar Party
When and where: 6-9 p.m.; Crustacean Beverly Hills
Who’s expected: Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone, Women in Film L.A. president Cathy Schulman and this year’s female Oscar contenders
Why you don’t want to miss it: There’s always plenty of A-list girl power at this chic soiree, presented by Max Mara and Lancome, with help from Stella Artois and Johnnie Walker. The cocktail party is moving from WeHo to the newly renovated Beverly Hills seafood staple — in what also marks Crustacean’s opening night.
WME’s Pre-Oscar Soiree
When and where: 7:30 p.m.-12 a.m.; private residence
Who’s expected: Agents, execs and such Oscar-nominated clients as Denzel Washington, Octavia Spencer, Kobe Bryant, Laurie Metcalf, Guillermo del Toro, Dee Rees, Christopher Nolan, Luca Guadagnino and Hans Zimmer
Why you don’t want to miss it: The agency will raise a glass to “Call Me by Your Name,” “Mudbound” and “The Square,” nominated projects of Endeavor Content (call them by their new banner name).
Vanity Fair, Genesis, 20th Century Fox, and Fox Searchlight Celebration
Who’s expected: The nominated teams behind “The Shape of Water,” “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “The Post,” “The Greatest Showman,” “Ferdinand,” “Logan,” and “War for the Plant of the Apes”
Why you don’t want to miss it: Fox Searchlight has plenty to celebrate after leading the Oscar nominations this year, and special guests at this fete will be transported via luxury car sponsor Genesis.
UTA’s Pre-Oscar Celebration
Where: Private location
Who’s expected: Execs, friends, and contending clients, including Greta Gerwig, Frances McDormand, Timothee Chalamet and Rachel Morrison
Why you don’t want to miss it: The talent agency, which last year held a rally to protest the immigration travel ban and fundraised for the ACLU, will toast its buzzy nominees at this exclusive affair.
Common’s Fourth Toast to the Arts: A Celebration of Fearless Art
When and Where: 8 p.m.; private location
Who’s expected: Tinseltown’s movers and shakers, who previously translated to Oprah, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Halle Berry, Shonda Rhimes, Pharrell and Samuel L. Jackson
Why you don’t want to miss it: The Ayars Agency and MVD Inc. curate this upscale evening — at which “Get Out” and “Mudbound” will surely not go unnoticed.
CAA’s Pre-Oscar Party
Where: Private location
Who’s expected: Nominated clients like Meryl Streep, Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, Woody Harrelson, Jordan Peele, Sally Hawkins, Willem Dafoe, Paul Thomas Anderson, and their agent counterparts
Why you don’t want to miss it: The star power is always substantial the agency’s annual Oscar shindig.
Piaget and The Art of Elysium’s Film Independent Spirit Awards Celebration
When and where: 8-11 p.m.; Chateau Marmont, penthouse
Who’s expected: An upscale artsy crowd
Why you don’t want to miss it: Piaget, which last year partnered with the Weinstein Co. on an Oscar bash, has teamed up with the art nonprofit to toast the Indie Spirits at this night-before fete.
Saturday, 3.3
Intl. Documentary Assn.’s DocuDay L.A.
When and where: 8:30 a.m.; Writers Guild Theater, Beverly Hills
Who’s expected: Some Oscar-nominated documakers
Why you don’t want to miss it: Catch back-to-back screenings of this year’s most coveted docs (e.g. “Last Men in Aleppo” and “Icarus”) and hear from the filmmakers firsthand.
Second Latino Protest
When and Where: 11 a.m., speakers at 11:30 a.m.; the corner of Sunset and Highland, Hollywood
Who’s expected: The National Hispanic Media Coalition’s Action Network and president Alex Nogales, who will speak
Why you don’t want to miss it: After demonstrating outside the Oscar Nominees Lunch, the NHMC is staging a second event to protest Latinos’ “chronic underrepresentation” in motion pictures. To register/ donate: http://www.eventbrite.com/e/2018-nhmc-oscarssowhite-protest-tickets-42924871446.
Oscar Celebrates: Foreign-Language Films
When and where: 10 a.m.; Samuel Goldwyn Theater
Who’s expected: Academy producers branch governor Mark Johnson
Why you don’t want to miss it: Johnson, of “Rain Man” and “Bugsy” fame, will join the directors of this year’s nominated foreign pics for a worldly discussion.
Reception Honoring the German Oscar Nominees
When and Where: 12 p.m.; Villa Aurora, Pacific Palisades
Who’s expected: The German nominees, including the teams behind “Last Men in Aleppo,” “A Fantastic Woman,” “Loveless” and “The Square”
Why you don’t want to miss it: The German film community mixes and mingles at the picturesque artists’ residency — formerly the home of a German-Jewish author.
Film Independent Spirit Awards
When and where: 2 p.m.; Santa Monica beach
Who’s expected: Returning hosts Nick Kroll and John Mulaney; honorary chair Ava DuVernay; nominees including Salma Hayek, Daniel Kaluuya, Robert Pattinson, Holly Hunter, Margot Robbie and Armie Hammer; and the ensemble honorees of “Mudbound”
Why you don’t want to miss it: At the breezy beachside event, “Call Me by Your Name,” “The Florida Project,” “Get Out,” “Lady Bird” and “The Rider” will vie for best feature.
Eighth Annual Sketch to Screen Costume Design Panel and Oscar Celebration
When and where: 2 p.m.; UCLA TFT’s James Bridges Theater
Who’s expected: Moderator Deborah Nadoolman Landis of UCLA, plus buzzy costume designers including nominees Mark Bridges, Jacqueline Durran and Luis Sequeira
Why you don’t want to miss it: Swarovski is once again behind this stylish discussion and post-party. For gratis tickets, visit http://www.tft.ucla.edu/sketchtoscreen2018.
Oscar Celebrates: Makeup and Hairstyling
When and Where: 3 p.m.; Samuel Goldwyn Theater
Who’s expected: Academy makeup artists and hairstylists branch governors Lois Burwell, Leonard Engelman and Kathryn L. Blondell
Why you don’t want to miss it: The artists behind films including “Darkest Hour,” “Victoria & Abdul” and “Wonder” will dish on their onscreen hair and makeup work.
IFC Films and Sundance Selects’ Spirit Awards After-Party
When and where: 4-7 p.m.; 41 Ocean, Santa Monica
Who’s expected: Spirit Awards nominees, victors, and guests
Why you don’t want to miss it: MovieGrade, Hendricks Gin and Kona Brewing Co. will ensure the Indie Spirit flows into the night.
Giorgio Armani Celebrates Guillermo del Toro and “The Shape of Water”
Where: Giorgio Armani store, 436 North Rodeo Drive
Who’s expected: Host Roberta Armani, and the cast and filmmakers of the most-Oscar-nominated film
Why you don’t want to miss it: Thirteen nods and some stylist supporters promise an epic Oscar soiree.
Chanel and Charles Finch’s 10th Annual Pre-Oscar Dinner
When and where: 7:30 p.m.; Madeo
Who’s expected: A fashionable assembly of actors, writers, directors and Hollywood notables, plus a spirited Mariachi band
Why you don’t want to miss it: Nominees and A-Listers (think Kristen Stewart, Pharrell Williams and Nicole Kidman, last year) come out for this festive seated dinner at the famed Italian spot.
Sony Pictures Classics’ Oscar Nominees Dinner
When and where: 7:30-11 p.m.; Nordstrom Local, 8401 Melrose Place
Who’s expected: SPC’s Michael Barker and Tom Bernard; the “Call Me by Your Name” gang (Timothee Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg and director Luca Guadagnino); plus the “Loveless” and “A Fantastic Woman” teams
Why you don’t want to miss it: SPC will celebrate six noms with a stylish night-before supper at Nordstrom’s new concept store — featuring food by STK L.A., production by A-List Communications, and benefiting the Trevor Project and the AIDS Monument.
Sunday, 3.4
Byron Allen’s Second Annual Entertainment Studios Oscar Gala
When and where: 3:30 p.m. cocktails; 5 p.m. dinner; Beverly Wilshire Hotel
Who’s expected: Performers Jamie Foxx and Katy Perry, and Allen’s industry friends
Why you don’t want to miss it: Last year’s debut bash at the Montage, with performers Toni Braxton and Babyface, raised over $1 million for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles — which is again the beneficiary.
The Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 26th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party
When and where: 4 p.m. cocktails, 5 p.m. dinner; West Hollywood Park
Who’s expected: Annual hosts Elton John and David Furnish, plus event co-chairs including Allison Janney, Kumail Nanjiani, Sharon Stone, Jim Carrey, Evan Rachel Wood, Caitlyn Jenner, Katy Perry, Ellen DeGeneres and Denzel Washington
Why you don’t want to miss it: The Roca brothers of Spain are in the kitchen, Bulgari jewels will be auctioned off, and breakout band Greta Van Fleet will belt some rock at this viewing and after-party sponsored by MAC Cosmetics and American Airlines.
Mercedes-Benz USA Official Oscars Viewing Party
When and where: 4-9 p.m.; Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills
Who’s expected: Jane Lynch, Christoph Waltz, Viola Davis, John Singleton, Chrissy Metz, and gussied-up Oscar viewers
Who you don’t want to miss it: This upscale viewing soiree will serve cocktails and gourmet eats, while the Oscars play from multiple screens.
Nordstrom Local Hosts Oscar Viewing Party
When and Where: 4-8:30 p.m.; Nordstrom Local, 8401 Melrose Place
Who’s expected: Celebrities, stylists, and fashion influencers
Why you don’t want to miss it: After Saturday’s kickoff Oscar event with SPC in the new concept space, Nordstrom’s private viewing party — produced by A-List Communications — is a starting point where famous fashionistas can watch the show.
Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Where: 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills
Who’s expected: Anyone lucky enough to make it through the Wallis Annenberg Center entrance
Why you don’t want to miss it: Graydon Carter might be gone, but Hollywood’s glitziest red carpet event — where Amy Adams, Matt Damon, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson and Jared Leto rendezvoused last year — rages on.
The Roger Neal Style Hollywood Oscar Viewing Dinner
Where: 4:30 p.m.; the Max Factor Building at the Hollywood Museum
Who’s expected: More than 80 film and TV stars, including Ed Asner, the Pointer Sisters, Fran Drescher and Billy Bob Thornton
Why you don’t want to miss it: Now that celeb poker host Norby Walters has retired his long-running Night of 100 Stars, PR exec Edward Lozzi is on board this black-tie bash.
IMDb Live Viewing Party
When and where: 4:30-10 p.m.; NeueHouse Hollywood
Who’s expected: Hosts Dave Karger and Kevin Smith (though IMDb has clarified that Smith will no longer be hosting following the “massive heart attack” he suffered earlier in the week), plus celebrity guests including Peter Fonda and Tatum O’Neal
IMDb Special Correspondent Dave Karger will be co-hosting the live-streaming companion show with Tim Kash and Kerri Doherty of The IMDb Show.
Golden Soiree After-Party
Where: Warwick
Who’s expected: Notables from the fashion, entertainment, and sports worlds
Why you don’t want to miss it: This year’s festivities will honor Denzel Washington for his eighth Academy Award nod.
The Academy’s Oscar Night New York
Where: The Rainbow Room
Who’s expected: The East Coast AMPAS contingent
Why you don’t want to miss it: Guests at the only East Coast event hosted by the Academy will enjoy a scrumptious menu and stunning views from the 65th floor of 30 Rockefeller Plaza, as the Oscars screen.
The Academy’s Oscar Night London
Where: Soho’s Ham Yard Hotel
Who’s expected: AMPAS members across the pond
Why you don’t want to miss it: A midnight feast — and much-needed espresso martinis — will be served to film-lovers watching the show at this two-tier screening venue.
90th Oscars Governors Ball
Where: Post-show at the Ray Dolby Ballroom, Hollywood & Highland Center
Who’s expected: 1,500 invited guests, including all newly crowned Oscar winners
Why you don’t want to miss it: The history of film will be feted at Oscar’s 90th anniversary bash, via artifacts, historical statuettes, and music from every silver screen era. Master chef Wolfgang Puck’s menu boasts Miyazaki Wagyu beef, black truffle chicken pot pie, and caviar parfait with 24K gold.
Madonna’s Oscar Party
Where: Usually at Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary’s residence
Who’s expected: Past revelers have included Tom Cruise, Gwyneth Paltrow, Anne Hathaway, Bradley Cooper, Meryl Streep and Leo DiCaprio.
Why you don’t want to miss it: Stars go to VF to get photographed and this media-free fete to let loose — and also snag some swag from Gucci, a longtime presenting sponsor.