The Ultimate Oscar Week 2018 Party Guide

In the wake of the divisive presidential election, many of last year’s annual Oscar events were postponed or significantly scaled back.

Now, when victims are speaking out against sexual misconduct, Hispanics are protesting their lack of film opportunities, and #OscarsSoWhite is still on everybody’s radar, how will various sectors of Hollywood celebrate Oscar week? By using their voices, taking a stand, and trumpeting their individual victories, of course.

The Weinstein Co.’s boisterous night-before bash at the Montage is no more, but get ready for a second Latino protest, an Icon Mann dinner feting the former Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs and a discussion prompting women in film and politics to “Resist, Run, Win” — in addition to the usual studio parties.

“Women — in Washington, Hollywood, and everywhere in between — are speaking up and taking charge,” says Emily’s List president Stephanie Schriock, whose panel is kicking things off. And so begins an Oscar week less focused on revelry and more on fighting back.

Tuesday, 2.27



Emily’s List “Resist, Run, Win” Panel and Brunch

When and Where: 9-11 a.m.; Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

Who’s expected: Moderator Chelsea Handler; panelists Padma Lakshmi and former Sen. Barbara Boxer; and a host committee that includes Kathryn Hahn, CAA’s Maha Dakhil, Moby and Jurnee Smollett-Bell

Why you don’t want to miss it: Emily’s List leader Schriock — behind the nation’s largest resource for women in politics — is sure to inspire females in all fields to raise their voices, fight back, and help get more women elected to office.

Icon Mann Sessions

When and where: Panels at noon and 1:30 p.m.; SAG-AFTRA Los Angeles

Who’s expected: In one of two buzzy panels, “Marshall” producer Reginald Hudlin will moderate a talk with former AMPAS president Cheryl Boone Isaacs.

Why you don’t want to miss it: It’s back to Oscar business as usual for Icon Mann, who’s reinstating this series of convos between industry figures and film students. Often on the agenda: how African-American men are represented in awards season films.

Oscar Celebrates: Shorts

When and where: 7 p.m.; the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater, Beverly Hills

Who’s expected: Host and Oscar-nominated director Taika Waititi (“Two Cars, One Night,” “Thor: Ragnarok”)

Why you don’t want to miss it: In this first of a week-long series of ticketed Academy events, short film enthusiasts can view all the animated and live-action shorts up for an award, and hear from the filmmakers during an onstage chat. For tickets, visit Oscars.org.

Icon Mann’s Sixth Annual Pre-Oscar Dinner

When and where: 6 p.m. reception, 7:30 awards and dinner; Beverly Wilshire Hotel

Who’s expected: Quincy Jones, Halle Berry, Common, Mel Gibson, Lee Daniels, Steve McQueen and David Oyelowo are on the starry host committee; and expected guests include Dee Rees, and Will and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Why you don’t want to miss it: Cedric the Entertainer is emceeing the celebratory evening at which dinner chairman Jones will present the Legacy Award to Boone Isaacs, who was AMPAS’ first black president.

Oscars Writers Branch Nominees Dinner

When and where: 6:30 p.m.; The District

Who’s expected: Screenwriting nominees only (no guests, agents, managers, or dates)

Why you don’t want to miss it: Big-screen storytellers will celebrate amongst their own.

The Four Seasons’ “Dinner and a Movie” Oscar Series

When and Where: 6:30 p.m. dinner, 8 movie (nightly through March 2); Culina, Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

Who’s expected: Fine dining and film fans

Why you don’t want to miss it: Culina works with the studios to offer a three-course prix fixe and intimate screening of Oscar-nominated films, benefiting Lollipop Theater.

An Unforgettable Evening for WCRF

When and where: 6:30 p.m. cocktails, 7:15 dinner; Beverly Wilshire Hotel

Who’s expected: Honorary chairs Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg; host James Corden; honorees Jennifer Hudson and Sofia Vergara; plus performer Pitbull

Why you don’t want to miss it: Saks Fifth Avenue is presenting this swanky benefit for the Women’s Cancer Research Fund — with help from gala committee members including Wallis Annenberg, Wolfgang Puck and Sly Stallone. For tickets, visit Wcrfcure.org.

Swarovski’s “Waterschool” Screening and Reception

When and where: 7:30 p.m.; UCLA TFT’s James Bridges Theater

Who’s expected: Nadja Swarovski and UCLA’s Teri Schwartz

Why you don’t want to miss it: The fashion and environmental-minded unite for this feature doc detailing the jewelry brand’s global water initiative.

Wednesday, 2.28

Global Green’s 15th Annual Pre-Oscar Gala

When and where: 6-11 p.m.; NeueHouse Hollywood

Who’s expected: Sophia Bush, Elisabeth Rohm, Ed Begley Jr., Ed O’Neill and green-thinking guests

Why you don’t want to miss it: Climate-conscious celebs will walk the green carpet and help fundraise for healthy green communities across the country. For tickets, visit globalgreen.org.

Alfre Woodard & Morgan Stanley Present the Ninth Annual Oscar’s Sistahs Soiree

When and where: 7 p.m.; Beverly Wilshire Hotel

Who’s expected: Woodard’s gal pals, and honorees Jada Pinkett Smith, Mary J. Blige, Octavia Spencer, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish

Why you don’t want to miss it: At her annual ladies’ night, sponsored by Audi, Woodard celebrates all the women of color who’ve ever been nominated for an acting Oscar — “and those, who in a perfect world, should have been,” she’s famously said.

Oscar Celebrates: Documentaries

When and where: 7:30 p.m.; Samuel Goldwyn Theater

Who’s expected: Documentary Branch governors Kate Amend and Roger Ross Williams

Why you don’t want to miss it: Oscar-winning film editor Amend and Oscar-winning director Williams will lead an evening of clips and conversations with this year’s contending documentarians.

Chanel Cocktail Party to debut Chanel Beauty House

When and where: 7:30 p.m.; 9169 Sunset Blvd. (once home to Orson Welles)

Who’s expected: Young Hollywood actors and Coco Chanel admirers

Why you don’t want to miss it: The stylish reception will celebrate an interactive beauty pop-up open to the public (from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., March 1-4), at which @welovecoco fans can purchase lip products and play with color. RSVP: chanelbeautyhouse.eventbrite.com.

Vanity Fair, Barneys New York, and SPC Celebrate “Call Me by Your Name”

Where: Chateau Marmont

Who’s expected: The cast, filmmakers, and fashionable fans of the Italy-set love story

Why you don’t want to miss it: In the first of a week-long series of chic invite-only Oscar events, Vanity Fair will fete the Sony Pictures Classics film that landed four Oscar noms.

The Oscar Concert

When and where: 8 p.m.; Walt Disney Concert Hall

Who’s expected: Conductor Thomas Wilkins, trumpeter Terence Blanchard, and guests

Why you don’t want to miss it: To celebrate Oscar’s 90th birthday, the Academy has teamed up with the L.A. Phil for a festive concert honoring the history of film music and this year’s nominated scores.

Thursday, 3.1

Planned Parenthood Los Angeles’ Food Fare

When and where: 11 a.m and 6:30 p.m. sessions; Barker Hangar

Who’s expected: Honoree Chris Phelps of Salt’s Cure and local culinary stars

Why you don’t want to miss it: Refuel for Oscars by sampling specialties from 150 L.A. restaurants and wineries, all while supporting PPLA. For tickets, visit pplafoodfare.com

Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon

When and Where: 12 p.m.; Beverly Wilshire Hotel

Who’s expected: Honorees Danai Gurira, Tiffany Haddish, Tessa Thompson and Lena Waithe

Why you don’t want to miss it: Returning to a lunchtime soiree after last year’s 10th anniversary evening bash, the magazine’s annual event will fete the four black female game-changers featured in their March issue.

Red Carpet Green Dress Pre-Oscar Celebration

When and where: 7 p.m.; private residence

Who’s expected: Suzy Amis Cameron, wife of director James Cameron, and her environmentally minded friends

Why you don’t want to miss it: Sustainable fashion has a moment at this annual fundraiser sponsored by Tesla and Absolut Elyx, benefiting Muse School, Calif.

Kodak Auteur Awards

Where: Crossroads Kitchen

Who’s expected: Camera lovers

Why you don’t want to miss it: This picture-worthy bash honors all of the movies shot on film in 2017 (i.e. “Dunkirk,” “Call Me By Your Name,” and “Phantom Thread,” to name a few) and those called out throughout awards season.

Oscar Celebrates: Animated Features

When and where: 7:30 p.m.; Samuel Goldwyn Theater

Who’s expected: Directors Byron Howard and Rich Moore, plus producer Clark Spencer

Why you don’t want to miss it: The trio behind last year’s Oscar-winning film “Zootopia” and this year’s nominees will talk tricks of the animation trade.

Oscar Wilde Awards

When and where: 7:30 p.m.; J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot, Santa Monica

Who’s expected: Honorees Mark Hamill, Barry Keoghan, Paula Malcomson and Catherine O’Hara; as well as guests Ava DuVernay, Maura Tierney, Sean Hayes and Luke Hemsworth

Why you don’t want to miss it: Abrams will emcee, Colin Farrell and Martin Short will present, and Ireland’s the Academic will rock the studio, all in support of the U.S.-Ireland Alliance.

Vanity Fair and Lancome Paris Toast Women in Hollywood

Where: Soho House West Hollywood

Who’s expected: Female-empowering hosts Radhika Jones and Ava DuVernay

Why you don’t want to miss it: Vanity Fair’s new EIC and the Oscar-nominated director are joining forces to fete “leading and inspirational women in the entertainment industry” — with a donation being made to Time’s Up on behalf of partygoers.

Swarovski Cocktail Party

When and Where: 6:30-9:30 p.m.; London West Hollywood

Who’s expected: Host Nadja Swarovski, who always throws some fashionable Oscar week fetes

Why you don’t want to miss it: A sparkling display will highlight the Swarovski’s stage and screen collaborations.

Bulgari’s Screening of Yvonne Scio’s “Seven Women”

When and where: 7 p.m.; Sunset Screening Room

Who’s expected: Fashionable film lovers

Why you don’t want to miss it: Bulgari, behind annual Oscar week fetes and Elton John’s Sunday night fiesta, is throwing an intimate screening in honor of the Italian film star.

Focus Features, Universal Pictures, and DreamWorks Animation Oscar Dinner

Where: Spago Beverly Hills

Who’s expected: Execs, filmmakers, and spirited nominees

Why you don’t want to miss it: This exclusive dinner soiree will celebrate the “Darkest Hour,” “Phantom Thread,” “Get Out,” “Victoria & Abdul,” and “The Boss Baby” teams at Wolfgang Puck’s glitzy flagship.

Cadillac Celebrates the Academy Awards

When and where: 8 p.m.; Chateau Marmont

Who’s expected: Regulars of this sceney bash include Allison Janney, Barry Jenkins, Naomi Watts, Zoe Saldana, Christoph Waltz and Michelle Dockery.

Why you don’t want to miss it: Once again the official Oscar automotive sponsor, Cadillac will also be transporting stars in CT6 Plug-in and Escalade models to the show.

Gersh Oscar Party

When and where: 8:30 p.m.; Chateau Marmont, penthouse

Who’s expected: Nominated clients including Sam Rockwell, Richard Jenkins, Allison Janney, Steve James, Dennis Gassner, Jonathan Amos, Sidney Wolinsky and Lee Smith

Why you don’t want to miss it: Having already nabbed Globe trophies, Oscar front-runners Janney and Rockwell (and teams) have plenty to celebrate.

Macro’s Pre-Oscar Party

When and where: 8:30 p.m..; private location

Who’s expected: The cast of “Mudbound” and friends of Macro, the production banner behind the film

Why you don’t want to miss it: The private bash will celebrate “Mudbound’s” four Oscar nominations, along with this year’s diverse roster of contenders.

Friday 3.2

55th Annual ICG Publicists Luncheon

When and where: 11 a.m.; the Beverly Hilton

Who’s expected: Awards recipients Betty White, Andy Serkis and Dan Fogelman; plus more than 900 industry leaders

Why you don’t want to miss it: At this year’s ultimate PR mixer, the HFPA will be recognized for the Globes’ 75th year, and a directory will be dedicated to late NY Post scribe Liz Smith. Also back in contention for the Press Award is Variety’s Debra Birnbaum.

Belvedere Vodka’s “A Beautiful Future” Lunch and Panel

When and Where: 12-3 p.m.; Catch L.A.

Who’s expected: Host Janelle Monae, and artistic supporters including Lupita Nyong’o, Zoe Kravitz, Ava Duvernay, and Lena Waithe

Why you don’t want to miss it: Ladies will lunch in support of Janelle’s organization, Fem the Future, and Belvedere’s new projects aimed at launching next-generation voices in film, music, and the arts.

Vanity Fair Celebrates Arizona, Proenza Schouler’s First Fragrance

Where: private residence, Beverly Hills

Who’s expected: Proenza Schouler designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, plus fragrance aficionados

Why you don’t want to miss it: The brand’s debut scent, Arizona — a nod to the Sonoran Desert — is also the inspiration behind this sweet cocktail reception and luncheon.

Film Is GREAT

When and where: 5-8 p.m.; the British Residence

Who’s expected: Her Majesty’s Consul General Michael Howells and BAFTA L.A. chairman Kieran Breen

Why you don’t want to miss it: British film-themed cocktails will be raised in honor of this year’s U.K. Oscar contenders, including the “Dunkirk” team, Gary Oldman, Sally Hawkins, Daniel Day-Lewis, Lesley Manville and Daniel Kaluuya.

11th Annual Women in Film Pre-Oscar Party

When and where: 6-9 p.m.; Crustacean Beverly Hills

Who’s expected: Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone, Women in Film L.A. president Cathy Schulman and this year’s female Oscar contenders

Why you don’t want to miss it: There’s always plenty of A-list girl power at this chic soiree, presented by Max Mara and Lancome, with help from Stella Artois and Johnnie Walker. The cocktail party is moving from WeHo to the newly renovated Beverly Hills seafood staple — in what also marks Crustacean’s opening night.

WME’s Pre-Oscar Soiree

When and where: 7:30 p.m.-12 a.m.; private residence

Who’s expected: Agents, execs and such Oscar-nominated clients as Denzel Washington, Octavia Spencer, Kobe Bryant, Laurie Metcalf, Guillermo del Toro, Dee Rees, Christopher Nolan, Luca Guadagnino and Hans Zimmer

Why you don’t want to miss it: The agency will raise a glass to “Call Me by Your Name,” “Mudbound” and “The Square,” nominated projects of Endeavor Content (call them by their new banner name).

Vanity Fair, Genesis, 20th Century Fox, and Fox Searchlight Celebration

Who’s expected: The nominated teams behind “The Shape of Water,” “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “The Post,” “The Greatest Showman,” “Ferdinand,” “Logan,” and “War for the Plant of the Apes”

Why you don’t want to miss it: Fox Searchlight has plenty to celebrate after leading the Oscar nominations this year, and special guests at this fete will be transported via luxury car sponsor Genesis.

UTA’s Pre-Oscar Celebration

Where: Private location

Who’s expected: Execs, friends, and contending clients, including Greta Gerwig, Frances McDormand, Timothee Chalamet and Rachel Morrison

Why you don’t want to miss it: The talent agency, which last year held a rally to protest the immigration travel ban and fundraised for the ACLU, will toast its buzzy nominees at this exclusive affair.

Common’s Fourth Toast to the Arts: A Celebration of Fearless Art

When and Where: 8 p.m.; private location

Who’s expected: Tinseltown’s movers and shakers, who previously translated to Oprah, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Halle Berry, Shonda Rhimes, Pharrell and Samuel L. Jackson

Why you don’t want to miss it: The Ayars Agency and MVD Inc. curate this upscale evening — at which “Get Out” and “Mudbound” will surely not go unnoticed.

CAA’s Pre-Oscar Party

Where: Private location

Who’s expected: Nominated clients like Meryl Streep, Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, Woody Harrelson, Jordan Peele, Sally Hawkins, Willem Dafoe, Paul Thomas Anderson, and their agent counterparts

Why you don’t want to miss it: The star power is always substantial the agency’s annual Oscar shindig.

Piaget and The Art of Elysium’s Film Independent Spirit Awards Celebration

When and where: 8-11 p.m.; Chateau Marmont, penthouse

Who’s expected: An upscale artsy crowd

Why you don’t want to miss it: Piaget, which last year partnered with the Weinstein Co. on an Oscar bash, has teamed up with the art nonprofit to toast the Indie Spirits at this night-before fete.

Saturday, 3.3

Intl. Documentary Assn.’s DocuDay L.A.

When and where: 8:30 a.m.; Writers Guild Theater, Beverly Hills

Who’s expected: Some Oscar-nominated documakers

Why you don’t want to miss it: Catch back-to-back screenings of this year’s most coveted docs (e.g. “Last Men in Aleppo” and “Icarus”) and hear from the filmmakers firsthand.

Second Latino Protest

When and Where: 11 a.m., speakers at 11:30 a.m.; the corner of Sunset and Highland, Hollywood

Who’s expected: The National Hispanic Media Coalition’s Action Network and president Alex Nogales, who will speak

Why you don’t want to miss it: After demonstrating outside the Oscar Nominees Lunch, the NHMC is staging a second event to protest Latinos’ “chronic underrepresentation” in motion pictures. To register/ donate: http://www.eventbrite.com/e/2018-nhmc-oscarssowhite-protest-tickets-42924871446.

Oscar Celebrates: Foreign-Language Films

When and where: 10 a.m.; Samuel Goldwyn Theater

Who’s expected: Academy producers branch governor Mark Johnson

Why you don’t want to miss it: Johnson, of “Rain Man” and “Bugsy” fame, will join the directors of this year’s nominated foreign pics for a worldly discussion.

Reception Honoring the German Oscar Nominees

When and Where: 12 p.m.; Villa Aurora, Pacific Palisades

Who’s expected: The German nominees, including the teams behind “Last Men in Aleppo,” “A Fantastic Woman,” “Loveless” and “The Square”

Why you don’t want to miss it: The German film community mixes and mingles at the picturesque artists’ residency — formerly the home of a German-Jewish author.

Film Independent Spirit Awards

When and where: 2 p.m.; Santa Monica beach

Who’s expected: Returning hosts Nick Kroll and John Mulaney; honorary chair Ava DuVernay; nominees including Salma Hayek, Daniel Kaluuya, Robert Pattinson, Holly Hunter, Margot Robbie and Armie Hammer; and the ensemble honorees of “Mudbound”

Why you don’t want to miss it: At the breezy beachside event, “Call Me by Your Name,” “The Florida Project,” “Get Out,” “Lady Bird” and “The Rider” will vie for best feature.

Eighth Annual Sketch to Screen Costume Design Panel and Oscar Celebration

When and where: 2 p.m.; UCLA TFT’s James Bridges Theater

Who’s expected: Moderator Deborah Nadoolman Landis of UCLA, plus buzzy costume designers including nominees Mark Bridges, Jacqueline Durran and Luis Sequeira

Why you don’t want to miss it: Swarovski is once again behind this stylish discussion and post-party. For gratis tickets, visit http://www.tft.ucla.edu/sketchtoscreen2018.

Oscar Celebrates: Makeup and Hairstyling

When and Where: 3 p.m.; Samuel Goldwyn Theater

Who’s expected: Academy makeup artists and hairstylists branch governors Lois Burwell, Leonard Engelman and Kathryn L. Blondell

Why you don’t want to miss it: The artists behind films including “Darkest Hour,” “Victoria & Abdul” and “Wonder” will dish on their onscreen hair and makeup work.

IFC Films and Sundance Selects’ Spirit Awards After-Party

When and where: 4-7 p.m.; 41 Ocean, Santa Monica

Who’s expected: Spirit Awards nominees, victors, and guests

Why you don’t want to miss it: MovieGrade, Hendricks Gin and Kona Brewing Co. will ensure the Indie Spirit flows into the night.

Giorgio Armani Celebrates Guillermo del Toro and “The Shape of Water”

Where: Giorgio Armani store, 436 North Rodeo Drive

Who’s expected: Host Roberta Armani, and the cast and filmmakers of the most-Oscar-nominated film

Why you don’t want to miss it: Thirteen nods and some stylist supporters promise an epic Oscar soiree.

Chanel and Charles Finch’s 10th Annual Pre-Oscar Dinner

When and where: 7:30 p.m.; Madeo

Who’s expected: A fashionable assembly of actors, writers, directors and Hollywood notables, plus a spirited Mariachi band

Why you don’t want to miss it: Nominees and A-Listers (think Kristen Stewart, Pharrell Williams and Nicole Kidman, last year) come out for this festive seated dinner at the famed Italian spot.

Sony Pictures Classics’ Oscar Nominees Dinner

When and where: 7:30-11 p.m.; Nordstrom Local, 8401 Melrose Place

Who’s expected: SPC’s Michael Barker and Tom Bernard; the “Call Me by Your Name” gang (Timothee Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg and director Luca Guadagnino); plus the “Loveless” and “A Fantastic Woman” teams

Why you don’t want to miss it: SPC will celebrate six noms with a stylish night-before supper at Nordstrom’s new concept store — featuring food by STK L.A., production by A-List Communications, and benefiting the Trevor Project and the AIDS Monument.

Sunday, 3.4

Byron Allen’s Second Annual Entertainment Studios Oscar Gala

When and where: 3:30 p.m. cocktails; 5 p.m. dinner; Beverly Wilshire Hotel

Who’s expected: Performers Jamie Foxx and Katy Perry, and Allen’s industry friends

Why you don’t want to miss it: Last year’s debut bash at the Montage, with performers Toni Braxton and Babyface, raised over $1 million for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles — which is again the beneficiary.

The Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 26th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party

When and where: 4 p.m. cocktails, 5 p.m. dinner; West Hollywood Park

Who’s expected: Annual hosts Elton John and David Furnish, plus event co-chairs including Allison Janney, Kumail Nanjiani, Sharon Stone, Jim Carrey, Evan Rachel Wood, Caitlyn Jenner, Katy Perry, Ellen DeGeneres and Denzel Washington

Why you don’t want to miss it: The Roca brothers of Spain are in the kitchen, Bulgari jewels will be auctioned off, and breakout band Greta Van Fleet will belt some rock at this viewing and after-party sponsored by MAC Cosmetics and American Airlines.

Mercedes-Benz USA Official Oscars Viewing Party

When and where: 4-9 p.m.; Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

Who’s expected: Jane Lynch, Christoph Waltz, Viola Davis, John Singleton, Chrissy Metz, and gussied-up Oscar viewers

Who you don’t want to miss it: This upscale viewing soiree will serve cocktails and gourmet eats, while the Oscars play from multiple screens.

Nordstrom Local Hosts Oscar Viewing Party

When and Where: 4-8:30 p.m.; Nordstrom Local, 8401 Melrose Place

Who’s expected: Celebrities, stylists, and fashion influencers

Why you don’t want to miss it: After Saturday’s kickoff Oscar event with SPC in the new concept space, Nordstrom’s private viewing party — produced by A-List Communications — is a starting point where famous fashionistas can watch the show.

Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Where: 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills

Who’s expected: Anyone lucky enough to make it through the Wallis Annenberg Center entrance

Why you don’t want to miss it: Graydon Carter might be gone, but Hollywood’s glitziest red carpet event — where Amy Adams, Matt Damon, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson and Jared Leto rendezvoused last year — rages on.

The Roger Neal Style Hollywood Oscar Viewing Dinner

Where: 4:30 p.m.; the Max Factor Building at the Hollywood Museum

Who’s expected: More than 80 film and TV stars, including Ed Asner, the Pointer Sisters, Fran Drescher and Billy Bob Thornton

Why you don’t want to miss it: Now that celeb poker host Norby Walters has retired his long-running Night of 100 Stars, PR exec Edward Lozzi is on board this black-tie bash.

IMDb Live Viewing Party

When and where: 4:30-10 p.m.; NeueHouse Hollywood

Who’s expected: Hosts Dave Karger and Kevin Smith (though IMDb has clarified that Smith will no longer be hosting following the “massive heart attack” he suffered earlier in the week), plus celebrity guests including Peter Fonda and Tatum O’Neal

IMDb Special Correspondent Dave Karger will be co-hosting the live-streaming companion show with Tim Kash and Kerri Doherty of The IMDb Show.

Golden Soiree After-Party

Where: Warwick

Who’s expected: Notables from the fashion, entertainment, and sports worlds

Why you don’t want to miss it: This year’s festivities will honor Denzel Washington for his eighth Academy Award nod.

The Academy’s Oscar Night New York

Where: The Rainbow Room

Who’s expected: The East Coast AMPAS contingent

Why you don’t want to miss it: Guests at the only East Coast event hosted by the Academy will enjoy a scrumptious menu and stunning views from the 65th floor of 30 Rockefeller Plaza, as the Oscars screen.

The Academy’s Oscar Night London

Where: Soho’s Ham Yard Hotel

Who’s expected: AMPAS members across the pond

Why you don’t want to miss it: A midnight feast — and much-needed espresso martinis — will be served to film-lovers watching the show at this two-tier screening venue.

90th Oscars Governors Ball

Where: Post-show at the Ray Dolby Ballroom, Hollywood & Highland Center

Who’s expected: 1,500 invited guests, including all newly crowned Oscar winners

Why you don’t want to miss it: The history of film will be feted at Oscar’s 90th anniversary bash, via artifacts, historical statuettes, and music from every silver screen era. Master chef Wolfgang Puck’s menu boasts Miyazaki Wagyu beef, black truffle chicken pot pie, and caviar parfait with 24K gold.

Madonna’s Oscar Party

Where: Usually at Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary’s residence

Who’s expected: Past revelers have included Tom Cruise, Gwyneth Paltrow, Anne Hathaway, Bradley Cooper, Meryl Streep and Leo DiCaprio.

Why you don’t want to miss it: Stars go to VF to get photographed and this media-free fete to let loose — and also snag some swag from Gucci, a longtime presenting sponsor.