You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
InContention_Logo Created with Sketch.

Film Academy Sets Key Dates for 91st Oscars

By
Kristopher Tapley

Awards Editor

Kristopher's Most Recent Stories

View All
Oscars 2016 Red Carpet Placeholder
CREDIT: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the ABC Television Network have announced key dates for the 91st Oscars.

The presentation will air live on Feb. 24, 2019. Nominations voting lasts one week again, from Jan. 7-14. Nominations will be announced on Jan. 22.

Final voting also runs one week, from Feb. 12-19. The Governors Awards ceremony, meanwhile, will be held on Nov. 18.

Full list of key dates below.

Sunday, November 18, 2018 – Governors Awards
Monday, January 7, 2019 – Nominations voting opens
Monday, January 14, 2019 – Nominations voting closes
Tuesday, January 22, 2019 – Oscar Nominations Announcement
Monday, February 4, 2019 – Oscar Nominees Luncheon
Saturday, February 9, 2019 – Scientific and Technical Awards
Tuesday, February 12, 2019 – Finals voting opens
Tuesday, February 19, 2019 – Finals voting closes
Sunday, February 24, 2019 – 91st Oscars

More Film

  • Oscars 2016 Red Carpet Placeholder

    Film Academy Sets Key Dates for 91st Oscars

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the ABC Television Network have announced key dates for the 91st Oscars. The presentation will air live on Feb. 24, 2019. Nominations voting lasts one week again, from Jan. 7-14. Nominations will be announced on Jan. 22. Final voting also runs one week, from Feb. 12-19. […]

  • Philip D'Antoni wins an Oscar for

    Philip D’Antoni, 'The French Connection' Producer, Dies at 89

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the ABC Television Network have announced key dates for the 91st Oscars. The presentation will air live on Feb. 24, 2019. Nominations voting lasts one week again, from Jan. 7-14. Nominations will be announced on Jan. 22. Final voting also runs one week, from Feb. 12-19. […]

  • Ansel ElgortVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals,

    Ansel Elgort Talks #MeToo, 'The Goldfinch' and His Creepy Thriller 'Jonathan'

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the ABC Television Network have announced key dates for the 91st Oscars. The presentation will air live on Feb. 24, 2019. Nominations voting lasts one week again, from Jan. 7-14. Nominations will be announced on Jan. 22. Final voting also runs one week, from Feb. 12-19. […]

  • Stephen CurryESPY Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles,

    Steph Curry Closes Multi-Year Production Deal With Sony

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the ABC Television Network have announced key dates for the 91st Oscars. The presentation will air live on Feb. 24, 2019. Nominations voting lasts one week again, from Jan. 7-14. Nominations will be announced on Jan. 22. Final voting also runs one week, from Feb. 12-19. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad