Film Academy Sets Key Dates for 91st Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the ABC Television Network have announced key dates for the 91st Oscars.
The presentation will air live on Feb. 24, 2019. Nominations voting lasts one week again, from Jan. 7-14. Nominations will be announced on Jan. 22.
Final voting also runs one week, from Feb. 12-19. The Governors Awards ceremony, meanwhile, will be held on Nov. 18.
Full list of key dates below.
Sunday, November 18, 2018 – Governors Awards
Monday, January 7, 2019 – Nominations voting opens
Monday, January 14, 2019 – Nominations voting closes
Tuesday, January 22, 2019 – Oscar Nominations Announcement
Monday, February 4, 2019 – Oscar Nominees Luncheon
Saturday, February 9, 2019 – Scientific and Technical Awards
Tuesday, February 12, 2019 – Finals voting opens
Tuesday, February 19, 2019 – Finals voting closes
Sunday, February 24, 2019 – 91st Oscars