NAACP Image Awards: Winners List (Updating)

By
Variety Staff

Tracee Ellis RossNAACP Image Awards, Inside, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Jan 2018
Early winners at the 49th NAACP Image Awards include “Blackish,” which won outstanding actor and actress in a comedy series for Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson, who is also hosting the show.

Taraji P. Henson of “Empire” and Omari Hardwick of “Power” won outstanding actress and actor in a drama series.

Sunday night, 47 Image Awards were given at a non-televised dinner, including for Jordan Peele, who won for writing and directing “Get Out.”

Complete list of winners follows (winners in bold):

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
• Ava DuVernay
• Bruno Mars
• Chadwick Boseman
• Chance the Rapper
• Issa Rae
• JAY-Z

TELEVISION
Outstanding Comedy Series
• “Ballers” (HBO)
• “black-ish” (ABC)
• “Dear White People” (Netflix)
• “Insecure” (HBO)
• “Survivor’s Remorse” (Starz)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson – “black-ish” (ABC)
• Aziz Ansari – “Master of None” (Netflix)
• Dwayne Johnson – “Ballers” (HBO)
• Keegan-Michael Key – “Friends from College” (Netflix)
• RonReaco Lee – “Survivor’s Remorse” (Starz)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
• Danielle Brooks – “Orange is the New Black” (Netflix)
• Issa Rae – “Insecure” (HBO)
• Loretta Devine – “The Carmichael Show” (NBC)
• Niecy Nash – “Claws” (TNT)
• Tracee Ellis Ross – “black-ish ” (ABC)

Outstanding Drama Series
• “Greenleaf” (OWN)
• “Power” (Starz)
• “Queen Sugar” (OWN)
• “This Is Us” (NBC)
• “Underground” (WGN America)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
• Kofi Siriboe – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)
• Mike Colter – “Marvel’s The Defenders” (Netflix)
• Omari Hardwick – “Power” (Starz)
• Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us ” (NBC)
• Terrence Howard – “Empire” (FOX)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
• Jurnee Smollett-Bell – “Underground” (WGN America)
• Kerry Washington – “Scandal” (ABC)
• Rutina Wesley – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)
Taraji P. Henson – “Empire” (FOX)
• Viola Davis – “How to Get Away with Murder” (ABC)

MOTION PICTURE
Outstanding Motion Picture
• “Detroit” (Annapurna Pictures)
• “Get Out” (Universal Pictures)
• “Girls Trip” (Universal Pictures)
• “Marshall” (Open Road Films)
• “Roman J. Israel, Esq.” (Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
• Algee Smith – “Detroit” (Annapurna Pictures)
• Chadwick Boseman – “Marshall” (Open Road Films)
• Daniel Kaluuya – “Get Out” (Universal Pictures)
• Denzel Washington – “Roman J. Israel, Esq.” (Columbia Pictures)
• Idris Elba – “The Mountain Between Us” (20th Century Fox)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
• Amandla Stenberg – “Everything, Everything” (Warner Bros. Pictures / Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer
Pictures)
• Danai Gurira – “All Eyez on Me” (Summit Entertainment)
• Halle Berry – “Kidnap” (Aviron Pictures)
• Natalie Paul – “Crown Heights” (Amazon Studios)
• Octavia Spencer – “Gifted” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

NAACP Music Makes A Difference Honor

Charlie Wilson

NAACP Chairman’s Award

William Lucy

