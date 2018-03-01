Martin Scorsese Selected for Robert Osborne Award at TCM Festival

Turner Classic Movies will present its inaugural Robert Osborne award to filmmaker Martin Scorsese at the TCM Classic Film Festival on April 26.

The award, honoring the network’s longtime host who died last year, will be given annually to “an individual who has significantly contributed to preserving the cultural heritage of classic films.”

Scorsese, whose credits include “Taxi Driver,” “Raging Bull,” “Casino” and “Goodfellas,” has been at the forefront of film restoration efforts through the nonprofit Film Foundation as a collaboration with studios. Scorsese launched the organization in 1990 with Woody Allen, Robert Altman, Francis Ford Coppola, Clint Eastwood, Stanley Kubrick, George Lucas, Sydney Pollack, Robert Redford, and Steven Spielberg.

The foundation has restored more than 800 films from around the world and and conducts a free educational curriculum for young people on the language and history of film.

“I am truly honored to be the first recipient of the Robert Osborne Award,” Scorsese said in a statement. “I started the Film Foundation 28 years ago in order to preserve and share cinema’s history with audiences of the present and the future. Bob and TCM have always been trusted allies in this mission. Bob was a true believer in the cinema, so to receive this award in his name means a great deal to me.”

TCM announced the honor Thursday. The TCM Festival runs April 26-29 in Los Angeles.