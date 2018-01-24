‘Loving Vincent’ Nabs Oscar Nomination: Kickstarter Touts Academy Awards Streak

“Loving Vincent” has landed a 2018 Oscar nomination for animated feature — marking the eighth straight year a film project that was started on crowdfunding platform Kickstarter has garnered an Academy Award nom.

“Loving Vincent,” written and directed by Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Welchman, is the first fully painted feature film. The murder mystery explores the circumstances surrounding Vincent van Gogh’s death in 1890.

Since 2011, a total of 14 Kickstarter-funded films have been nominated for an Academy Award. In 2013, documentary “Inocente,” about a homeless San Diego teen who pursues her art, won the Oscar for documentary short subject.

The filmmakers launched a Kickstarter campaign for “Loving Vincent” in 2014, with 796 backers originally pledging about $64,000 to the project. The campaign allowed the creators to train 40 painters who worked on the film to bring the paintings and life of van Gogh to the big screen.

Rewards for backers of the original “Loving Vincent” campaign included handmade hand-painted puppets from some of the film’s lead painters, original paintings from the trailer, a portrait for backers in a Van Gogh painting of their choice, and the “ultimate reward”: an exclusive film clip bringing backers to life as a Vincent portrait for 20 second, using the same production method the creators used for every shot of the film.

Related 'Get Out,' 'Dunkirk' to Return to Movie Theaters Following Oscar Nominations TV News Roundup: Jimmy Kimmel Needs Therapy After Best Picture Flub in New Oscars Promo (Watch)

“Kickstarter is delighted to congratulate the ‘Loving Vincent’ team on this nomination,” Kickstarter director of narrative film Elise McCave said. “We’re proud that they put their faith in Kickstarter to tap into and galvanize a community of hundreds of backers who put their faith in the film, resulting in a beautiful piece of cinematic art.”

Since its September 2017 release, “Loving Vincent” has grossed more than $28 million at the box office worldwide. The animated feature is produced by U.K.- and Poland-based BreakThru Films (“Peter and the Wolf”) in a co-production with David Parfitt’s Trademark Films (“Shakespeare in Love”).

In his review of the film, Variety‘s Peter Debruge called “Loving Vincent” a “one-of-a-kind work of art” and “a truly awe-inspiring portrait of the great Dutch artist.”

To date on Kickstarter, $335.8 million has been pledged for 65,563 film and video projects.

Here are the 14 Kickstarter-funded films that have been nominated for Academy Awards:

2018: “Loving Vincent,” Animated Feature

2017: “Joe’s Violin,” Documentary Short

2017: “Pearl Cider and Cigarettes,” Animated Short

2016: “World of Tomorrow,” Animated Short

2016: “Anomalisa,” Animated Feature

2016: “Manta Ray” from documentary “Racing Extinction,” Original Song

2015: “Finding Vivian Maier,” Documentary Feature

2014: “The Square,” Documentary Feature

2013: “Inocente,” Documentary Short (Winner)

2013: “Kings Point,” Documentary Short

2013: “Buzkashi Boys,” Live Action Short

2012: “Incident in New Baghdad,” Documentary Short

2012: “The Barber of Birmingham,” Documentary Short

2011: “Sun Come Up,” Documentary Short

——————–