Timothée Chalamet Says He’d Love to Work With Christopher Nolan or Guillermo del Toro

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association celebrated its previously announced awards at a Saturday night ceremony that featured stirring speeches from best actor winner Timothée Chalamet, whose film “Call Me by Your Name” won best picture.

Chalamet stole the show with his acceptance speech, talking about how he used to dance on the subway after bad auditions in New York and losing out on a role in “Spiderman.” He also spoke about spending time watching movies with director Luca Guadagnino while they were shooting “Call Me by Your Name,” admitting he wasn’t a fan of when they watched “Babette’s Feast,” preferring “Alien” and “Body Double” instead.

Chalamet even pitched himself in a role of one of Guillermo del Toro’s next films, saying “I’m getting people saying keep working on these kind of projects, keep working on things with integrity that are more independently oriented, and certainly if it was a Christopher Nolan opportunity or was a Guillermo — hey give me a call if you want to work together!” he said from the stage while pointing at the director. “I’m totally serious about that,” he added once the audience stopped laughing.

Best director came down to a tie between Guadagnino and del Toro, with del Toro saying in his speech, “I’m interested in the nameless, in the voiceless and the invisible people to tell a story about the other in a time when more urgently than ever we need to see the other, not just with kindness but with empathy.”

“Get Out” writer and director Jordan Peele won best screenplay, and “Lady Bird” director Greta Gerwig was honored with the Next Generation award. Gerwig said, “I look forward to the next generation and the next generation when half of all films are directed by women.”

In a touching moment, JR, the co-director of best documentary winner “Faces Places,” Face-timed his co-director Agnes Varda into the ceremony from France to help him accept the award.

Two weeks ago, the New York Film Critics Circle awarded best picture to “Lady Bird,” the Golden Globes recognized “Lady Bird” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” as best comedy and best drama, respectively, and Thursday’s Critics’ Choice Awards honored “The Shape of Water.”

Here is a full list of winners:

Best Picture: “Call Me by Your Name”

Best Director: Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”and Luca Guadagnino, “Call Me by Your Name” (tie)

Best Actress: Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Best Actor: Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Best Supporting Actress: Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Supporting Actor: Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Best Animated Film: “The Breadwinner”

Best Foreign-Language Film: “BPM (Beats Per Minute)”, “Loveless” (tie)

Best Documentary/Non-Fiction: “Faces Places”

Best Screenplay: Jordan Peele, “Get Out”

Best Editing: Lee Smith, “Dunkirk”

Best Production Design: Dennis Gassner, “Blade Runner 2049”

Best Music Score: Jonny Greenwood, “Phantom Thread”

Best Cinematography: Dan Laustsen, “The Shape of Water”

Douglas Edwards Independent/Experimental Film/Video Prize: “Purge This Land” from director Lee Anne Schmitt

Next Generation: Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Lifetime Achievement: Max von Sydow

(Pictured: Guillermo del Toro, Greta Gerwig and Timothee Chalamet)