‘Lady Bird’ Named Best Film of 2017 by National Society of Film Critics

The National Society of Film Critics has declared Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird” the best film of 2017. The organization also handed “Get Out” star Daniel Kaluuya and Sally Hawkins, of “The Shape of Water,” top acting honors Saturday.

Willem Dafoe (“The Florida Project”) and Laurie Metcalf (“Lady Bird”) received supporting prizes, keeping them way out in front in their respective categories on the critical kudos circuit.

Gerwig also won best director for “Lady Bird,” as well as the screenplay award, narrowly surpassing Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” for the latter by one vote. (“Lady Bird” also won the top overall honor over “Get Out” by just two votes.)

“Graduation” and “Faces Places” won the foreign and documentary prizes, respectively. “Blade Runner 2049” lenser Roger Deakins won the cinematography award.

This year’s National Society of Film Critics awards are dedicated to the late film critic and historian Richard Schickel.

In previous years, NSFC members who could not attend the meeting in New York were not able to vote beyond the first ballot in each category. Last year the group instituted live voting throughout the process, allowing more members to vote in each round for the first time ever. That practice was continued this year. Proxy votes, however, are still only admissible on the first ballot.

In total, 44 of the 59 NSFC members participated in the vote Saturday. Recent winners of the group’s top prize include “Moonlight,” “Spotlight,” “Goodbye to Language” and “Inside Llewyn Davis.”

Full list of 2017 winners below.

Best Film: “Lady Bird”

(Runners-up: “Get Out”; “Phantom Thread”)

Best Director: Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

(Runners-up: Paul Thomas Anderson, “Phantom Thread”; Jordan Peele, “Get Out”)

Best Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

(Runners-up: Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”; Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”)

Best Actress: Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

(Runners-up: Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”; Cynthia Nixon, “A Quiet Passion”; Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”)

Best Supporting Actor: Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

(Runners-up: Michael Stuhlbarg, “Call Me by Your Name,” “The Shape of Water” and “The Post”; Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”)

Best Supporting Actress: Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

(Runners-up: Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread”; Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”)

Best Screenplay: Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

(Runners-up: Jordan Peele, “Get Out”; Paul Thomas Anderson, “Phantom Thread”)

Best Foreign Language Film: “Graduation”

(Runners-up: “Faces Places”; “BPM (Beats Per Minute)”)

Best Non-Fiction Film: “Faces Places”

(Runners-up: “Ex Libris – The New York Public Library”; “Dawson City: Frozen Time”)

Best Cinematography: Roger Deakins, “Blade Runner 2049”

(Runners-up: Hoyta van Hoytema, “Dunkirk”; Alexis Zabe, “The Florida Project”)

Film Heritage Award: Dan Talbot, for his pioneering work as an exhibitor and distributor in bringing worldwide cinema to the United States.