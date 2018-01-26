Film News Roundup: Kerry Washington to be Honored by Costume Designers Guild

In today’s film news roundup, Kerry Washington receives the spotlight award, Paula Malcomson and Barry Keoghan get Oscar Wilde recognition, and Sony Classics buys a Kelly Macdonald movie.

SPOTLIGHT AWARD

The Costume Designers Guild has selected Kerry Washington as the recipient of its spotlight award, to be presented at the 20th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Feb. 20 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

“The spotlight award honors an actor whose talent and career personify an enduring commitment to excellence, including a special awareness of the role and importance of Costume Design,” the guild said.

Previously announced honorees include Joanna Johnston for the career achievement award, Guillermo del Toro for the distinguished collaborator award, and jeweler and metalworker Maggie Schpak for the distinguished service award.

Washington’s costume designer on “Scandal,” Lyn Elizabeth Paolo, said, “Kerry embodies style and elegance, and is a true fashionista. Her appreciation for design, as well as her creative spirit, have made working with her over these seven seasons an absolute joy. She has been an integral partner in evolving her character through the art of costume, and her love of costume as a storytelling device is more than evident in her body of work.”

WILDE AWARDS

Paula Malcomson and Barry Keoghan are joining Mark Hamill as honorees at the US-Ireland Alliance’s 13th annual Oscar Wilde Awards.

The event will be held on March 1 at J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot in Santa Monica with Abrams as the emcee.

Malcolmson’s first film was 1993’s “Tombstone.” Her credits also include all four installments of the “Hunger Games,” “Deadwood,” and “Ray Donovan.” She just completed work on the BBC series “Come Home” opposite Christopher Eccleston.

Keoghan will be honored as the “Wilde Card,” presented to up-and-coming Irish talent. Saoirse Ronan was a previous recipient of this award. He starred in “American Animals,” which premiered at Sundance, “Dunkirk” and “Killing of a Sacred Deer.”

SUNDANCE ACQUISITION

Sony Pictures Classics has bought worldwide rights to Marc Turtletaub’s “Puzzle,” starring Kelly Macdonald and Irrfan Khan, following its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

Macdonald portrays a suburban wife and mother who’s taken for granted until she discovers a passion for solving jigsaw puzzles which unexpectedly draws her into a new world. David Denman, Austin Abrams, Bubba Weiler, and Liv Hewson also star.

Turtletaub directed from Oren Moverman’s script. The film is produced by Wren Arthur, Guy Stodel, Peter Saraf and Turtletaub.

The deal was negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers by ICM Partners. Macdonald is represented by ICM Partners and Independent Talent.