Judd Apatow to Host DGA Awards

Judd Apatow will host the 70th annual Directors Guild of America Awards on Feb. 3 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

Apatow has been a DGA member for two decades, with directing and writing credits on “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” “Knocked Up,” and “Trainwreck.” He has also produced “Superbad,” “Bridesmaids,” “Pineapple Express,” and both “Anchorman” films. Apatow’s stand-up special “The Return” premiered Dec. 12 on Netflix.

The DGA also appointed producer and director Don Mischer as awards chair for the event.

Mischer has served two terms on the DGA National Board, in addition to winning 15 Emmy Awards and 10 DGA Awards.

“We are thrilled to welcome Judd as our host. Beyond his impact as a multi-hyphenate force in our industry, Judd’s comedic chops, social consciousness, and lifelong love of film and television underlie his unique ability to entertain with heart — whether behind the scenes or in front of a live audience,” Thomas Schlamme, DGA president, said. “And when it comes to expertise in live events, specials, and awards, nothing compares to the great Don Mischer. To our Guild’s fortune, Don has graciously agreed to add awards chair to his growing list of service and contributions to our Guild.”

Apatow is replacing Jane Lynch, who had handled hosting duties for the past three years.