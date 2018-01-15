Tiffany Haddish, Idris Elba Win at NAACP Image Awards Non-Televised Portion

The winners in the non-televised categories of the 49th NAACP Image Awards were announced Sunday night, with Tiffany Haddish and Idris Elba among those taking home awards.
Elba won for best actor in a television movie or miniseries for Showtime’s “Guerrilla” as well as for supporting actor in a motion picture for “Thor: Ragnarok.” Queen Latifa won for best actress in a television series or movie for Lifetime’s “Flint.” Haddish won for best supporting actress in a movie for “Girls Trip.”
Winners were announced in 47 categories Sunday night. The remaining nine Image Award winners will be revealed in a live broadcast on TV One Jan. 15.
See the list of Sundy night’s winners below:
Television
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Jay Ellis – “Insecure” (HBO)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Marsai Martin – “`black-ish” (ABC)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Joe Morton – “Scandal” (ABC)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Naturi Naughton – “Power” (Starz)
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited – Series or Dramatic Special
“The New Edition Story ” (BET)
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Idris Elba – “Guerrilla” (Showtime)
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited -Series or Dramatic Special
Queen Latifah – “Flint” (Lifetime)
Outstanding News/ Information – (Series or Special)
“Unsung” (TV One)
Outstanding Talk Series
“The Real” (Syndicated)
Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series
“The Manns” (TV One)
Outstanding Variety or Game Show – (Series or Special)
“Lip Sync Battle” (Spike)
Outstanding Children’s Program
“Doc McStuffins” (Disney Junior)
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series)
Caleb McLaughlin – “Stranger Things” (Netflix)
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Roland Martin – “News One Now” (TV One)
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
LL Cool J – “Lip Sync Battle” (Spike)
Recording
Outstanding New Artist
SZA (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)
Outstanding Male Artist
Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)
Outstanding Female Artist
Mary J. Blige (Capitol Records)
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration
Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)
Outstanding Jazz Album
“Petite Afrique” – Somi (Sony Music/OKeh)
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album (Traditional or Contemporary)
“Greenleaf Soundtrack Volume 2” – Greenleaf Soundtrack (RCA Inspiration)
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)
Outstanding Song – Traditional
“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)
Outstanding Album
“DAMN.” – Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)
Outstanding Song – Contemporary
“HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)
Literature
Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction
“The Annotated African American Folktales” – Henry Louis Gates Jr. (Editor),Maria Tatar (Editor), (Liveright Publishing Corporation)
Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction
“Defining Moments in Black History: Reading Between the Lies” – Dick Gregory (Author), (HarperCollins Publishers)
Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author
“No One Is Coming to Save Us” – Stephanie Powell Watts (Author), (HarperCollins Publishers)
Outstanding Literary Work – Biography / Autobiography
“Becoming Ms. Burton – From Prison to Recovery to Leading the Fight for Incarcerated Women” – Susan Burton (Author), Cari Lynn (Author), Michelle Alexander (Foreword By), (The New Press)
Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional
“The Awakened Woman: Remembering & Reigniting our Sacred Dreams ” – Dr. Tererai Trent (Author), Oprah Winfrey (Foreword By), (Simon and Schuster)
Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry
“Incendiary Art: Poems” – Patricia Smith (Author), (TriQuarterly Books/Northwestern University Press)
Outstanding Literary Work – Children
“Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History ” – Vashti Harrison (Author), (Hachette Book Group)
Outstanding Literary Work – Youth / Teens
“Clayton Byrd Goes Underground” – Rita Williams-Garcia, (Author), Frank Morrison (Illustrator), (Amistad/HarperCollins Publishers)
Motion Picture
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Idris Elba – “THOR: Ragnarok” (Marvel Studios)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Tiffany Haddish – “Girls Trip” (Universal Pictures)
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
“Detroit” (Annapurna Pictures)
Documentary
Outstanding Documentary (Film)
“STEP” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
Outstanding Documentary (Television)
“The 44th President: In His Own Words” (History)
Writing
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Janine Barrois – “Claws” – Batsh*t (TNT)
Outstanding Writing in a Dramatic Series
Gina Prince-Bythewood – “Shots Fired” – Hour One: Pilot (Fox)
Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special
Abdul Williams – “The New Edition Story ” – Part 2 (BET)
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture
Jordan Peele – “Get Out” (Universal Pictures)
Directing
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Anton Cropper – “`black-ish” – Juneteenth (ABC)
Outstanding Directing in a Dramatic Series
Carl Franklin – “13 Reasons Why” – Tape 5, Side B (Netflix)
Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special
Allen Hughes – “The Defiant Ones” (HBO)
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture
Jordan Peele – “Get Out” (Universal Pictures)
ANIMATED/CGI
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Tiffany Haddish – “Legends of Chamberlain Heights” (Comedy Central)