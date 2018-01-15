Tiffany Haddish, Idris Elba Win at NAACP Image Awards Non-Televised Portion

The winners in the non-televised categories of the 49th NAACP Image Awards were announced Sunday night, with Tiffany Haddish and Idris Elba among those taking home awards.

Elba won for best actor in a television movie or miniseries for Showtime’s “Guerrilla” as well as for supporting actor in a motion picture for “Thor: Ragnarok.” Queen Latifa won for best actress in a television series or movie for Lifetime’s “Flint.” Haddish won for best supporting actress in a movie for “Girls Trip.”

Winners were announced in 47 categories Sunday night. The remaining nine Image Award winners will be revealed in a live broadcast on TV One Jan. 15.

See the list of Sundy night’s winners below:

Television

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Jay Ellis – “Insecure” (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Marsai Martin – “`black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Joe Morton – “Scandal” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Naturi Naughton – “Power” (Starz)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited – Series or Dramatic Special

“The New Edition Story ” (BET)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Idris Elba – “Guerrilla” (Showtime)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited -Series or Dramatic Special

Queen Latifah – “Flint” (Lifetime)

Outstanding News/ Information – (Series or Special)

“Unsung” (TV One)

Outstanding Talk Series

“The Real” (Syndicated)

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series

“The Manns” (TV One)

Outstanding Variety or Game Show – (Series or Special)

“Lip Sync Battle” (Spike)

Outstanding Children’s Program

“Doc McStuffins” (Disney Junior)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series)

Caleb McLaughlin – “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Roland Martin – “News One Now” (TV One)

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

LL Cool J – “Lip Sync Battle” (Spike)

Recording

Outstanding New Artist

SZA (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)

Outstanding Male Artist

Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

Outstanding Female Artist

Mary J. Blige (Capitol Records)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration

Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Outstanding Jazz Album

“Petite Afrique” – Somi (Sony Music/OKeh)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album (Traditional or Contemporary)

“Greenleaf Soundtrack Volume 2” – Greenleaf Soundtrack (RCA Inspiration)

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

Outstanding Song – Traditional

“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

Outstanding Album

“DAMN.” – Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Outstanding Song – Contemporary

“HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Literature

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

“The Annotated African American Folktales” – Henry Louis Gates Jr. (Editor),Maria Tatar (Editor), (Liveright Publishing Corporation)

Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction

“Defining Moments in Black History: Reading Between the Lies” – Dick Gregory (Author), (HarperCollins Publishers)

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

“No One Is Coming to Save Us” – Stephanie Powell Watts (Author), (HarperCollins Publishers)

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography / Autobiography

“Becoming Ms. Burton – From Prison to Recovery to Leading the Fight for Incarcerated Women” – Susan Burton (Author), Cari Lynn (Author), Michelle Alexander (Foreword By), (The New Press)

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

“The Awakened Woman: Remembering & Reigniting our Sacred Dreams ” – Dr. Tererai Trent (Author), Oprah Winfrey (Foreword By), (Simon and Schuster)

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

“Incendiary Art: Poems” – Patricia Smith (Author), (TriQuarterly Books/Northwestern University Press)

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

“Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History ” – Vashti Harrison (Author), (Hachette Book Group)

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth / Teens

“Clayton Byrd Goes Underground” – Rita Williams-Garcia, (Author), Frank Morrison (Illustrator), (Amistad/HarperCollins Publishers)

Motion Picture

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Idris Elba – “THOR: Ragnarok” (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Tiffany Haddish – “Girls Trip” (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

“Detroit” (Annapurna Pictures)

Documentary

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

“STEP” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

“The 44th President: In His Own Words” (History)

Writing

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Janine Barrois – “Claws” – Batsh*t (TNT)

Outstanding Writing in a Dramatic Series

Gina Prince-Bythewood – “Shots Fired” – Hour One: Pilot (Fox)

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Abdul Williams – “The New Edition Story ” – Part 2 (BET)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

Jordan Peele – “Get Out” (Universal Pictures)

Directing

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Anton Cropper – “`black-ish” – Juneteenth (ABC)

Outstanding Directing in a Dramatic Series

Carl Franklin – “13 Reasons Why” – Tape 5, Side B (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Allen Hughes – “The Defiant Ones” (HBO)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Jordan Peele – “Get Out” (Universal Pictures)

ANIMATED/CGI

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Tiffany Haddish – “Legends of Chamberlain Heights” (Comedy Central)