‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Black-ish’ Top Humanitas Prize Finalists

Writers for “Game of Thrones,” “Black-ish,” and “The Big Bang Theory” and the film “Human Flow” are among the television and documentary nominees for the 43rd annual Humanitas Prize announced Wednesday. Winners in each category — 30-minute, 60-minute, children’s animation, children’s live action, Sundance feature film, and documentary — will receive $100,000 in prize money.

Recipients will be announced at the annual Humanitas Prize event on Feb. 16 at the Beverly Hilton.

“In the past few years we have experienced a spectacular renaissance of television and documentary filmmaking,” said Humanitas president Ali LeRoi. “There is an embarrassment of riches in terms of both the quality and quantity of work, so choosing these finalists from among the wealth of notable submissions we received this year was a challenge — albeit a wonderful one.”

“Whether it’s a deep documentary dive into a challenging subject, a hilarious half-hour sitcom episode or a heartfelt independent feature, all of the finalists used their craft to create work that is both entertaining and enlightening,” said Humanitas executive director Cathleen Young. “Television and film have incredible power when it comes to inspiring empathy, compassion, forgiveness and reason, and we are proud to support work that strives to do just that.”

Humanitas honors film and television writers whose work inspires compassion, hope and understanding in the human family.

See the finalists below:

Documentary category

CRIES FROM SYRIA Directed by Evgeny Afineevsky

HUMAN FLOW Directed by Ai Weiwei, Written by Chin-Chin Yap, Tim Finch & Boris Cheshirkov

HEARING IS BELIEVING Directed by Lorenzo DeStefano

ONE OF US Directed by Rachel Grady & Heidi Ewing

Sundance feature film category

CROWN HEIGHTS Written by Matt Ruskin

GOOK Written by Justin Chon

NOVITIATE Written by Margaret Betts

30-minute mategory

BLACK-ISH “Lemons” Written by Kenya Barris

THE BIG BANG THEORY “Long Distance Dissonance” Teleplay by Chuck Lorre & Steve Holland & Tara Hernandez, Story by Steven Molaro & Eric Kaplan & Jim Reynolds

WILL & GRACE “Grandpa Jack” Written by Alex Herschlag

60-minute mategory

GAME OF THRONES “The Dragon and the Wolf” Written by David Benioff & D. B. Weiss

MADAM SECRETARY “Good Bones” Written by Joy Gregory

THE GOOD DOCTOR “Pilot” Teleplay by David Shore

Children’s live-action category

AN AMERICAN GIRL STORY “Ivy & Julie 1976: A Happy Balance” Written by May Chan

DEGRASSI: NEXT CLASS “#ImSleep” Written by Matt Huether

SESAME STREET “The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special” Written by Ken Scarborough, Raye Lankford, and Jessica Carleton

Children’s animation category

DOC MCSTUFFINS “Hannah the Brave” Written by Kerri Grant

SOFIA THE FIRST “The Crown of Blossoms” Written by Craig Carlisle

SPLASH AND BUBBLES “Pearlene” Written by Michael Foulke