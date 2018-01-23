How to Stream This Year’s Oscar-Nominated Films

Following Tuesday’s Oscar nominations announcement, the year’s best films are going to be in high demand for viewers until the March awards show. While in the best picture category, seven out of the nine nominees are still in theaters, “Get Out” and “Dunkirk” can be watched from home, as can many of the films recognized in other categories.

Across Amazon, Netflix, HBO, and YouTube, here is how to watch this year’s Oscar-nominated films and the categories in which they are nominated:

“Abacus: Small Enough to Jail” (best documentary feature): Amazon

“Baby Driver” (film editing, sound editing, sound mixing): Amazon, YouTube, Google Play

“Beauty and the Beast” (best production design, best costume design): Netflix

“Blade Runner 2049” (cinematography, sound editing, sound mixing, production design, visual effects): Amazon, YouTube, Google Play

“The Big Sick” (best original screenplay): Amazon, YouTube

“The Boss Baby” (best animated feature film): Netflix

“Dear Basketball” (best animated short film): YouTube

“Dunkirk”(best picture, director, cinematography, film editing, sound editing, sound mixing, production design, original score): Amazon, YouTube, Google Play, Blu-Ray

“Get Out” (best picture, best director, best actor, best original screenplay): HBO, Amazon, YouTube

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (best visual effects): Netflix

“Kong: Skull Island” (best visual effects): HBO

“Last Men in Aleppo” (best documentary feature): Netflix

“Logan” (adapted screenplay): HBO, Amazon, YouTube

“Mudbound”(best supporting actress, best cinematography, best adapted screenplay, best original song): Netflix

Several of the nominated films are also available through Redbox, with “Dunkirk” and “Get Out” available now, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.” on Feb. 13, “The Florida Project” on Feb. 20, and “Call Me by Your Name,” “The Darkest Hour” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” available on Feb. 27.

The Academy Awards — hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the second time — will air live on ABC on March 4.