WIF Honors for Nova Wav, Brie Larson, Channing Dungey, Alexandra Shipp

Women in Film’s Lucy + Crystal Awards will honor Brie Larson, Channing Dungey, Alexandra Shipp and Nova Wav on June 13 at the Beverly Hilton.

Oscar-nominated actress Larson, who will receive the Crystal Award for Excellence in Film, stars in Marvel’s first female-led superhero film; while ABC Entertainment president Dungey, who gets the Lucy Award for TV, has overseen the network as it boasts five of the top-10 most co-viewed series; Shipp, Max Mara’s Face of the Future, plays young Storm in “X-Men: Apocalypse”; and Nova Wav, which will be presented with the Crystal Award for Artistic Excellence, is the Grammy-winning duo of Denisia “Blu June” Andrews and Brittany “Chi” Coney, and the lone female songwriting and production team in the music biz. The awards, given out since 1977, honor those who excel in their chosen fields and are creative and groundbreaking.

WIF will celebrate its 45th year by recognizing the leaders of Hollywood’s gender parity movement, current and past, with a segment presented by Frances McDormand. The annual party raises money for the organization’s educational and philanthropic programs, as well as its advocacy for gender parity in show business.

“Throughout its history, Women in Film has focused its efforts on the kind of gender advocacy that is now sweeping through the screen industries like a tidal wave,” said Cathy Schulman, president of Women in Film, Los Angeles. “The theme of this year’s Crystal + Lucy Awards Gala is ‘Ignited,’ referencing the tipping point we’re living in and Women in Film’s responsibility as a thought leader to keep the flame burning for a sustainable future — freed from the constraints of gender bias.”