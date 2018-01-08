The Biggest Golden Globes Snubs and Surprises

Going into the 2018 Golden Globes, there appeared to be some clear-cut winners, despite the award show’s penchant for doing things differently or unexpectedly.

On the television side, the results mostly matched those of the 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards before them, with “Big Little Lies” sweeping the limited series or TV movie categories, despite having been recently renewed and therefore no longer technically being a limited series. The film side offered a few more big snubs, with critical favorites like “Get Out” and “Call Me By Your Name” being shut out.

FILM:

SNUB: “Get Out”

After making waves with its controversial placement of Jordan Peele’s horror satire “Get Out” in the comedy/musical category (not to mention passing over Peele in the screenplay category entirely), and despite the film unequivocally leading the way with critical kudos so far this season, the HFPA sent the film home empty-handed.

SURPRISE: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

In truth, maybe it’s a surprise from the outside, but Martin McDonagh’s film was said to be the group’s overall favorite film this year and that held true to the end. Still, “The Shape of Water” (Variety‘s pick to win) and “The Post” were formidable competition, the former picking up the director prize. Ultimately, though, the HFPA showered “Three Billboards” with love: four awards in total, knocking out some of the season’s strongest players along the way.

Related Golden Globes Winners: Complete List

SNUB: Female Storytellers

It was already an unfortunate note that none of this year’s female directors were nominated in the best director category (as Natalie Portman made clear with her barb in helping to present the award), but in awarding “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” its screenplay prize, the HFPA froze out three female screenwriters in Liz Hannah (co-screenwriter of “The Post”), Vanessa Taylor (co-screenwriter of “The Shape of Water” and Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”). Of course, Globes voters are not beholden to check off a box in lieu of going with what they like (and by many accounts, “Three Billboards” was one of the group’s favorite films on the whole). Of course, “Lady Bird” did win best picture, comedy/musical, but the win was tempered by lack of recognition for Gerwig’s achievements.

SURPRISE: “This is Me” From “The Greatest Showman”

There were certainly stars to defer to in the category, from Mary J. Blige (“Mudbound”) to Mariah Carey (“The Star”) to Nick Jonas (“Ferdinand”). But the HFPA opted for a repeat of last year’s winners, as “La La Land” songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul took the prize for “This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman.” The film was a best picture nominee, unlike the others in the category, and it comes from a true musical at that. So perhaps it shouldn’t be such a shock.

SNUB: “Call Me By Your Name”

Actors Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer were both passed over, in favor of Gary Oldman and Sam Rockwell, while the lauded romance also lost out on best picture, drama. At the L.A. Film Critics awards, Luca Guadagnino’s film won best actor for Chalamet and best picture, while Guadagnino tied for best director with Golden Globes winner Guillermo del Toro.

SNUB: “The Post”

Even the show’s writers thought the combination of Steven Spielberg as director and stars Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks were an unbeatable combination, with a joke in the monologue where the trophies were handed out early to the topical film about the Pentagon Papers. But perhaps the HFPA thought all the respected talent had enough statues on their mantels already.

SNUB: “Dunkirk”

Christopher Nolan’s ambitious, sprawling World War II film was an early contender, but despite its impressive cinematography and direction, smaller, more personal stories like “Lady Bird” and “Three Billboards” ended up grabbing the spotlight.

TV:

SURPRISE: Aziz Ansari

The biggest surprise of the night on the television side was Ansari beating Eric McCormack for comedy actor. Although this was his first time nominated, and the HFPA loves to honor newcomers, McCormack was the projected winner given that it was the first time he could be nommed for “Will & Grace” in this new television landscape. Ansari himself expressed his surprise at winning during his acceptance speech, noting he didn’t think he had a shot because “none of the websites” said he would win.

SURPRISE: Rachel Brosnahan

Even though Variety did predict she would win, some may have still been surprised to hear Rachel Brosnahan‘s name called for comedy/music series actress. After all, she was one of three women (“SMILF’s” Frankie Shaw, “GLOW’s” Alison Brie and “Better Things'” Pamela Adlon) who were first time nominees, giving the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. — who loves to honor an ingenue — a tough call to make. There were strong cases made for all on the ballot — including “Insecure’s” Issa Rae, who was previously nominated but would have been a first time winner, as well. Amazon’s leading lady proved to prevail, though, as did the series overall in the TV comedy category.

— Pat Saperstein contributed to this report