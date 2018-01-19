GLAAD Media Awards Nominees: Full List

On Friday morning, GLAAD announced its nominees for the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards via a live-stream from the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. The nominations, presented by “Star Trek: Discovery” star Wilson Cruz and “Transparent” actress Trace Lysette, were streamed on Variety‘s Facebook page.

The organization’s awards honor media for fair, accurate, and and inclusive portrayals of the LGBTQ community across film, television, music, journalism, and comic books. This year’s 141 nominees also include 16 Spanish-language nods.

Among those included in the nominations are films “Call Me by Your Name,” “Lady Bird,” “A Fantastic Woman,” and “Battle of the Sexes,” shows “This Is Us,” “Will & Grace,” “Andi Mack,” and “The Voice,” and artists Halsey, Kesha, and Sam Smith. For the first time, GLAAD will include an outstanding kids & family programming category to recognize shows aimed at a younger audience. Netflix leads the nominations with seven, followed by NBC, CBS, and ABC with 6 each.

Jay-Z will also receive special recognition for “Smile,” his song and music video featuring his mother Gloria Carter’s coming-out story. The GLAAD Media Awards will be held in Los Angeles on April 12 and in New York on May 5.

Related Watch Variety's Facebook Live Stream of GLAAD Media Awards Nominations How Spanish-Language Media Fails to Recognize LGBT and Other Diverse Content (Guest Column)

The full list of nominees is below:

OUTSTANDING FILM – WIDE RELEASE

Battle of the Sexes (Fox Searchlight)

Call Me by Your Name (Sony Pictures Classics)

Lady Bird (A24)

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women (Annapurna Pictures)

The Shape of Water (Fox Searchlight)

OUTSTANDING FILM – LIMITED RELEASE

BPM (The Orchard)

A Fantastic Woman (Sony Pictures Classics)

God’s Own Country (Samuel Goldwyn Films/Orion Pictures)

Thelma (The Orchard)

The Wound (Kino Lorber)

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

The Bold Type (Freeform)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (FOX)

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)

Modern Family (ABC)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

One Mississippi (Amazon)

Superstore (NBC)

Survivor’s Remorse (Starz)

Transparent (Amazon)

Will & Grace (NBC)

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Billions (Showtime)

Doubt (CBS)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Nashville (CMT)

Sense8 (Netflix)

Shadowhunters (Freeform)

Star (FOX)

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)

This Is Us (NBC)

Wynonna Earp (Syfy)

OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL EPISODE (in a series without a regular LGBTQ character)

“Chapter,” Legion (FX)

“Grace,” Pure Genius (CBS)

“Lady Cha Cha,” Easy (Netflix)

“The Missionaries,” Room 104 (HBO)

“Thanksgiving,” Master of None (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

American Horror Story: Cult (FX)

Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Godless (Netflix)

Queers (BBC America)

When We Rise (ABC)

OUTSTANDING KIDS & FAMILY PROGRAMMING

Andi Mack (Disney Channel)

“Chosen Family,”Danger & Eggs (Amazon)

“The Emergency Plan,” Doc McStuffins (Disney Channel)

The Loud House (Nickelodeon)

Steven Universe (Cartoon Network)

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY

Chavela (Music Box Films)

Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric (National Geographic)

Kiki (Sundance Selects)

“Real Boy,” Independent Lens (PBS)

This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous (YouTube Red)

OUTSTANDING REALITY PROGRAM

Gaycation with Ellen Page (Viceland)

I Am Jazz (TLC)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Survivor: Game Changers (CBS)

The Voice (NBC)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC ARTIST

Miley Cyrus, “Younger Now” (RCA Records)

Halsey, “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom” (Astralwerks Records)

Honey Dijon, “The Best of Both Worlds” (Classic Music Company)

Kehlani, “SweetSexySavage “(TSNMI/Atlantic Records)

Kelela, “Take Me Apart” (Warp Records)

Kesha, “Rainbow” (Kemosabe/RCA Records)

Perfume Genius, “No Shape” (Matador Records)

Sam Smith, “The Thrill of It All” (Capitol Records)

St. Vincent, “MASSEDUCTION” (Loma Vista Recordings)

Wrabel, “We Could Be Beautiful” (Epic/Sony Records)

OUTSTANDING COMIC BOOK

“America,” written by Gabby Rivera (Marvel Comics)

“The Backstagers,” written by James Tynion IV (BOOM! Studios)

“Batwoman,” written by Marguerite Bennett, James Tynion IV (DC Comics)

“Black Panther: World of Wakanda,” written by Roxane Gay, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Yona Harvey, Rembert Browne (Marvel Comics)

“Deadman: Dark Mansion of Forbidden Love, “written by Sarah Vaughn (DC Comics)

“Goldie Vance,” written by Hope Larson, Jackie Ball (BOOM! Studios)

“Iceman,” written by Sina Grace (Marvel Comics)

“Lumberjanes,” written by Kat Leyh, Shannon Watters (BOOM! Studios)

“Quantum Teens are Go,” written by Magdalene Visaggio (Black Mask Comics)

“The Woods,” written by James Tynion IV (BOOM! Studios)

OUTSTANDING DAILY DRAMA

The Bold and The Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

The Young & the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING TALK SHOW EPISODE

“Australia Marriage Equality,” Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

“Danica Roem,” The Opposition with Jordan Klepper (Comedy Central)

“Laila and Logan Ireland, Transgender Military Couple,” The Ellen DeGeneres Show (syndicated)

“Laverne Cox and Gavin Grimm,” The View (ABC)

“Trans Veterans React to Ban,” The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

OUTSTANDING TV JOURNALISM – NEWSMAGAZINE

“A Boy Named Lucas,” 20/20 (ABC)

“China Queer,” The Naked Truth (Fusion)

“Gay Purge?,” Nightline (ABC)

“The Pulse of Orlando: Terror at the Nightclub,” Anderson Cooper 360 (CNN)

“Trans Youth,” VICE on HBO (HBO)

OUTSTANDING TV JOURNALISM SEGMENT

“The Abolitionists Face the Love Army,” KAPP-KVEW Local News (KAPP-35/KVEW-42 [Tri Cities/Yakima, Wash.])

“DJ Zeke Thomas Goes Public,” Good Morning America (ABC)

“Murders Raise Alarm for Transgender Community,” NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (NBC)

“Transgender Murders in Louisiana Part of Disturbing Trend,” CBS Evening News (CBS)

“Transgender Rights under Fire in Trump Era,” AM Joy (MSNBC)

OUTSTANDING NEWSPAPER ARTICLE

“Fearfully and Wonderfully Made: The Journey of a Transgender Man,” by Lauren McGaughy (The Dallas Morning News)

“Lesbian College Coaches Still Face Difficult Atmosphere to Come Out,” by Shannon Ryan (Chicago Tribune)

“Pulse Victims’ Families in Puerto Rico: ‘We Have to Cry Alone,'” by Jennifer A. Marcial Ocasio (Orlando Sentinel)

“Revised Guidance on HIV Proves Life-Transforming,” by Lenny Bernstein (The Washington Post)

“The Silent Epidemic: Black Gay Men and HIV [series],” (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

OUTSTANDING MAGAZINE ARTICLE

“America’s Hidden H.I.V. Epidemic,” by Linda Villarosa (The New York Times Magazine)

“Beyond ‘He’ or ‘She’: The Changing Meaning of Gender and Sexuality,” by Katy Steinmetz (Time)

“Forbidden Lives: The Gay Men Who Fled Chechnya’s Purge,” by Masha Gessen (The New Yorker)

“Free Radical,” by Nathan Heller (Vogue)

“Trans, Teen, and Homeless,” by Laura Rena Murray (Rolling Stone)

OUTSTANDING MAGAZINE OVERALL COVERAGE

The Advocate

Billboard

People

Teen Vogue

Time

OUTSTANDING DIGITAL JOURNALISM ARTICLE

“The Ballad of Bobby Brooks, the First Gay Student-Body President of Texas A&M,” by Lauren Larson (GQ.com)

“For Those We Lost and Those Who Survived: The Pulse Massacre One Year Later,” by James Michael Nichols (HuffPost Queer Voices)

“‘I Am a Girl Now,’ Sage Smith Wrote. Then She Went Missing,” by Emma Eisenberg (Splinter)

“Meet the Transgender Student Who Fought Discrimination at His Maryland High School (and Won),” by Nico Lang (INTO)

“Why Bisexual Men Are Still Fighting to Convince Us They Exist,” by Samantha Allen (Splinter)

OUTSTANDING DIGITAL JOURNALISM – MULTIMEDIA

“Former Patriots and Chiefs Tackle Ryan O’Callaghan Comes Out as Gay,” by Cyd Zeigler (Outsports/SB Nation)

“Made to Model: Trans Beauty in Fashion,” (LogoTV.com)

“‘This Is How We Win’: Inside Danica Roem’s Historic Victory,” by Diana Tourjée (Broadly.Vice.com)

“Transgender Day of Remembrance,” by Saeed Jones (AM to DM, BuzzFeed News)

“US Travel Ban Leaves LGBT Refugees in Limbo,” by Nina dos Santos (CNN.com)

OUTSTANDING BLOG

Autostraddle

Gays With Kids

My Fabulous Disease

Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents

Transgriot

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

In a Heartbeat (written & directed by Esteban Bravo and Beth David)

“Smile,” by Jay-Z featuring Gloria Carter, 4:44 (Roc Nation/Universal Music Group)

SPANISH-LANGUAGE NOMINEES

OUTSTANDING SCRIPTED TELEVISION SERIES

Las chicas del cable (Netflix)

La doble vida de Estela Carrillo (Univision)

Ingobernable (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING TV JOURNALISM – NEWSMAGAZINE

“Así viven los estudiantes transgénero después de que Trump anulara la ley de baños de Obama para escuela públicas,” Primer Impacto (Univision)

“Pulse, huellas de la masacre,” Docufilms (CNN en Español)

“Ser transgénero en Latinoamérica: sus experiencias y crecimiento,” Vive la Salud (CNN en Español)

OUTSTANDING TV JOURNALISM SEGMENT

“Comunidad LGBTQ vulnerable bajo nuevo gobierno,” Perspectiva Nacional (Entravision)

“Entrevista con Daniela Vega,” Showbiz (CNN en Español)

“Joven transgénero tiene un mensaje para las familias: ‘Acepten a sus hijos,'” Al Punto (Univision)

“El triunfo de una diseñadora mexicana transgénero en Nueva York,” Noticias Telemundo (Telemundo)

“Unidos contra la discriminación y el acoso contra la comunidad LGBT,” Despierta América (Univision)

OUTSTANDING DIGITAL JOURNALISM

“La compleja realidad de ser gay en América Latina” (cnnespanol.cnn.com)

“‘No aprobar el Dream Act significaría una sentencia de muert,’ jóvenes LGBT y DACA” (laopinion.com)

“Padres de familia de Dallas luchan por los derechos de su hija transgénero” (aldiadallas.com)

“Primera senadora trans aspira a impulsar medidas para sectores discriminados” (efe.com)

“Tres hermanitos para dos papás” (laopinion.com)