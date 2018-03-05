Oscars: Gary Oldman Salutes Winston Churchill While Accepting for Best Actor

Gary Oldman won the lead actor Oscar at the 90th annual Academy Awards Sunday night for his performance as Winston Churchill in Joe Wright’s “Darkest Hour.”

“I’ve lived in America for the longest time, and I am deeply grateful to her for the loves and the friendships I have made and — the many wonderful gifts it has given me. My home, my livelihood, my family, and now my Oscar,” Oldman said onstage while accepting the award.

In his speech, Oldman saluted Churchill, who he described as “marvelous company on what can be described as an incredible journey.”

He also thanked director Joe Wright, adding, “It only took 20 years for us to work together, but it was well worth the wait.”

Oldman concluded by acknowledging his mother, “who is older than the Oscar.”

“She is 99 years young, next birthday. And she’s watching the ceremony from the comfort of her sofa. I say to my mother, thank you for your love and support. Put the kettle on. I’m bringing Oscar home,” he said.

Oldman has largely been seen as the favorite for the prize ever since the film debuted at the Telluride Film Festival in September. He was previously nominated in 2012 for “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.”

The 59-year-old actor also received the British Academy award, the Golden Globe, the Critics’ Choice prize, and the Screen Actors Guild trophy for his performance.

The other lead actor Oscar nominees were Timothée Chalamet (“Call Me by Your Name”), Daniel Day-Lewis (“Phantom Thread”), Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out”), and Denzel Washington (“Roman J. Israel, Esq.”).