You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
InContention_Logo Created with Sketch.

Film Academy to Phase Out Paper Oscar Ballots

By
Kristopher Tapley

Awards Editor

Kristopher's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Matt Sayles/AP/REX/Shutterstock

After this awards season, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will discontinue the standardized use of paper ballots in determining Oscar nominations and winners, as well as other orders of business, Variety has learned.

The organization first began notifying members of the planned change in October. To ease voters into the new online voting standard prior to next year’s Oscar nominations, the Academy will begin rolling it out during the board of governors elections in the spring.

There has been an ongoing steep decline in the use of paper ballots among voters in recent years, as more and more have opted for electronic voting, which was first introduced as an option in 2012. The Television Academy followed suit in 2014 and then moved to a fully electronic process in 2015, while the Recording Academy finally transitioned to online voting last year.

Final Oscar ballots for this year will go out to voters on Tuesday, Feb. 20, and are due back one week later on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

The 90th annual Academy Awards — hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the second year in a row — will be held on Sunday, March 4 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony will air live on ABC.

More Film

  • Gary Oldman Daniel Kaluuya

    Poll: Who Will Win Best Actor at the Oscars?

    After this awards season, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will discontinue the standardized use of paper ballots in determining Oscar nominations and winners, as well as other orders of business, Variety has learned. The organization first began notifying members of the planned change in October. To ease voters into the new online […]

  • Best Animated Film Oscar Nominees 2018

    Oscar Animated Features Use Diverse Tools

    After this awards season, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will discontinue the standardized use of paper ballots in determining Oscar nominations and winners, as well as other orders of business, Variety has learned. The organization first began notifying members of the planned change in October. To ease voters into the new online […]

  • Wes Anderson On The Politics of

    Berlin: Wes Anderson On The Politics of 'Isle of Dogs' and a Return to Stop-Motion

    After this awards season, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will discontinue the standardized use of paper ballots in determining Oscar nominations and winners, as well as other orders of business, Variety has learned. The organization first began notifying members of the planned change in October. To ease voters into the new online […]

  • Irreplaceable You

    Film Review: ‘Irreplaceable You’

    After this awards season, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will discontinue the standardized use of paper ballots in determining Oscar nominations and winners, as well as other orders of business, Variety has learned. The organization first began notifying members of the planned change in October. To ease voters into the new online […]

  • Film Academy to Phase Out Paper

    Film Academy to Phase Out Paper Oscar Ballots

    After this awards season, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will discontinue the standardized use of paper ballots in determining Oscar nominations and winners, as well as other orders of business, Variety has learned. The organization first began notifying members of the planned change in October. To ease voters into the new online […]

  • most-beautiful-island-amazon-video-direct

    Amazon Brings Film Festival Stars Program to Berlin

    After this awards season, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will discontinue the standardized use of paper ballots in determining Oscar nominations and winners, as well as other orders of business, Variety has learned. The organization first began notifying members of the planned change in October. To ease voters into the new online […]

  • Dunkirk Extras

    Christopher Nolan Was 'Driven to Push Boundaries' in 'Dunkirk,' Says Producer

    After this awards season, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will discontinue the standardized use of paper ballots in determining Oscar nominations and winners, as well as other orders of business, Variety has learned. The organization first began notifying members of the planned change in October. To ease voters into the new online […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad