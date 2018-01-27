‘Dunkirk,’ ‘I, Tonya,’ ‘Black-ish’ Win ACE Editing Awards

The cascading timeline structure of Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk” and the manic assemblage of “I, Tonya” were among the editing feats that wowed the American Cinema Editors organization this year. The two films won the dramatic and comedy prizes, respectively, at the 68th annual ACE Eddie Awards.

“Coco” won the animated feature film prize, while Oscar-omitted “Jane” took the documentary feature award. Netflix’s “Five Came Back” won in the non-theatrical documentary category.

On the television side, ABC’s “Black-ish” and HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” won in the comedy fields, while drama honors went to FX’s “Fargo” and Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.” NatGeo’s “Genius” won for miniseries/TV motion picture, and “VICE News Tonight” took the non-scripted series gong.

Both “Dunkirk” and “I, Tonya” received Oscar nominations for film editing this year, along with “Baby Driver,” “The Shape of Water” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Full list of ACE Eddie winners below.

Best Editing Feature Film (Dramatic)

“Dunkirk”

Lee Smith, ACE

Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy)

“I, Tonya”

Tatiana S. Riegel, ACE

Best Edited Animated Feature Film

“Coco”

Steve Bloom

Best Edited Documentary (Feature)

“Jane”

Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE, Will Znidaric, Brett Morgen

Best Edited Documentary (Non-Theatrical)

“Five Came Back” – “The Price of Victory”

Will Znidaric

Best Edited Comedy Series for Commercial Television

“Black-ish” – “Lemons”

John Peter Bernardo, Jamie Pedroza

Best Edited Comedy Series for Non-Commercial Television

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” – “The Shucker”

Jonathan Corn, ACE

Best Edited Drama Series for Commercial Television

“Fargo” – “Who Rules the Land of Denial”

Andrew Seklir, ACE

Best Edited Drama Series for Non-Commercial Television

“The Handmaid’s Tale” – “Offred”

Julian Clarke, ACE & Wendy Hallam Martin

Best Edited Miniseries or Motion Picture for Television

“Genius: Einstein” – “Chapter One”

James D. Wilcox

Best Edited Non-Scripted Series

“VICE News Tonight” – “Charlottesville: Race & Terror”

Tim Clancy, Cameron Dennis, John Chimples & Denny Thomas

Student Competition Winner

Mariah Zenk – Missouri State University